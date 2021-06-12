Carol Pace, a Marshall based artist, was recently awarded the Best in Show at the 63rd annual Hoover Watercolor Society Spring Exhibition.
“I have been entering the show for many years, and have won other awards, but this is the first time that I won Best in Show, so that was very exciting,” Pace said.
The annual show has been going on for decades, and kicked off its event this year on June 6, where they presented this year’s art show at the Bailey Gallery on Texas St. in Shreveport.
She received the award for her painting “She’s A Lady”, a portrait of American businesswoman Iris Apfel.
“I love painting interested people, people who are a characters,” Pace said, “So when I purchased a book of hers a while ago, I knew I wanted to paint her.”
Pace is a long time member of the society, as well as a number of local arts groups including the Marshall Arts League and the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
She moved to the Marshall area from Arkansas with her husband, a Marshall native, after she graduated from college where she studied commercial art.
Pace said that she is well known for her watercolor works, but that she also uses acrylics and mixed media.
“Now a days I sell my art from my house, and I am pretty well known for my pet portraits, I do those quite a bit,” she said.
The show is also planning to travel to the Marshall’s Michelson Museum of Art next month, from July 8 through August 21. The museum has hosted the annual show for over 30 years.
Dinora Harris, the museums communication representative, said that a reception for the show will be hosted at the museum on July 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public to attend.