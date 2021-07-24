Art lovers galore attended the Marshall Regional Arts Council annual Juried Art Show reception Thursday night at the Marshall Place Art Gallery.
The show welcomed local art of all kinds including photography, single medium art, 3D art and mixed medium art. Top three winners were given in each category as well as a People’s Choice award winner.
Marshall Regional Arts Council (MRAC) also hosted its annual membership drive at the event which was sponsored in part by the Texas Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, the Armstrong Foundation and the Pole Foundation.
The nonprofit’s mission is to provide quality arts and humanities performances to all citizens of Harrison, Marion, Panola Counties and beyond.
At the juried art show, crowds gathered to walk through the Marshall Place Art Gallery, formerly known as Marshall Mall. While partaking of snacks and beverages, aesthetes were able to look at a wide variety of art and even become part of art themselves with performance artist Todd Camplin. Camplin transformed words from conversations he overheard into his art, live at the event.
“Everything I hear out there, I draw in here,” the artist explained while drawing with charcoal.
The winners of the juried show include the following artists.
In the single medium division, Terri deNatale received first place, Mary Jean Davis received second place and Christine Chandler received third place.
In the mixed medium division, Caroline Pace received first place, Amanda Clements received second place and Gail Cochrane received third place.
In the photography division, Diane Jones received first place, Claudia Lowery received second place and Clements received third place.
In the 3D division, Jones received first place, James Sanders received second place and Dennis O’ Bryan received third place.
The People’s Choice Award went to Patty Lovelace.
During the event, the organization held a silent auction and raffles including a chance to choose any art piece that was on display. Susan Goode was the individual who won and selected “Blooming Together” by Lovelace.