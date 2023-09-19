Community members gathered together at the Marshall Place Gallery for the opening of a new show by the Friday Open Studio art group this week in Marshall.
The organization hosted a meet the artist event to open the show this Thursday, which will remain on display at the Gallery through the end of October.
The show features work from local artists including Gail Cochrane, Patty Lovelace, Terri DeNatale, Jeanie Davis, Penny Dostal, Beau Bowlin, Barbara Tyler, Lyn Mazey, Jack Cargill and Marilyn Marcum.
The work on display is focused on portrait sketching and painting, and features models from all across the East Texas area, with many from Marshall.
The group meets every Friday at Warehouse 208 in Marshall from 1 to 3 p.m., where they gather together to visit and practice their portrait work with other artists.
Lovelace said that the group is always open to new members, and anyone interested in joining is welcome to start attending the regular session whenever they like.