The Marshall Arts League hosted its annual March Madness art show and competition on Thursday, during which a number of local artists left with prizes awarded by the organization.
Local artists submitted 84 total entries for this year’s show, which was judged in four categories with an additional best of show award.
Submissions were taken for paintings done in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and graphite, as well as mixed media work, pottery, glass, fabric art, metal, wood, jewelry, sculpture and photography.
Winners of this year’s competition include in category one, first place winner Patty Lovelace for “Desert Surprise,” and second place to Terri deNatale for “Days Gone Bye” and third place Laura Merill for “Untitled.” In category two, winners include first place winner Terri deNatale for “King of the Mountain,” second place winner Sandi Bennett for “Slender Beauty” and third place to Jack Cargill for “Bird Atop Spruce.”
In category three, first place was awarded to Beverly Harris for “Finish,” second place went to Rebecca Narramore for “Crazy” and third place went to Jim Sanders for “Spring is on the Way.” Only one award was given out in the fourth category, to Lena Westergaard for “Spring Rim.”
The best of show award was given to Amy Hitchcock for “Angler Fish.” Along with Best in Show, Hitchcock received a $200 cash prize.
Patty Lovelace with the MAL said that the art show is an annual tradition of the Marshall Arts League, and is a way for the group to offer a judged art show for local artists that are both members, and nonmembers of their organization.
Over 150 community members came out to the opening reception for the show, which will be on display at the gallery through the end of March.