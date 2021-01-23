A new gallery of art work, created by local artist Katy Chance, is on display now at the Marshall Place Gallery, running through the end of the month.
Chance grew up locally in Carthage and attended Panola College before she continued her studies at Northwestern State University in Louisiana, where she earned a Bachelors in Fine Arts.
“People say that art is an expression of one’s self, a way to relate to the masses. That we reveal a piece of ourselves without realizing it. I believe that we wake up new every day. I will never paint with the same hands as I did the day before. All I can do is hope that I have done more with this God given gift then paint a pretty picture or create an object that might sell,” Chance said.
Chance said that the art work displayed at the gallery is a reflection of viewing life around you with a sense of hope and beauty.
“There are moments in life and in nature that I feel that God has given me the eyes to see. The small moments. The things people would normally overlook. The pure things that the world has to offer. How sunlight of a summer evening is caught by the wings of dragonflies as they swarm over a field of grass. To take in all the colors in a mountain of clay. We can get lost in all the fine details of life and lose the big picture,” Chance said.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during the galleries operating hours, which are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.
The Marshall Place Gallery is located in what was formerly known as the Marshall Mall and gallery entry is through the former Stage store doors.