The Boy Scouts of America’s motto is “Be Prepared” which their website defines as the state of mind to be ready to do what is necessary to help others.
Local 17-year-old Jack Mottershaw took this motto to heart when he completed his service project to become an Eagle Scout, the highest level of the Boy Scouts.
Mottershaw worked with an organization called the Texas Ramp Project to build a wheel chair ramp for his Assistant Patrol Leader after his leg was amputated.
“What they do is they go out in the community and they build wheel chair ramps for people who need one but may not be able to afford one,” he said.
He became familiar with the organization through his church, First United Methodist.
“I knew them because of the work with my church and then I saw this need and it was the perfect fit and I thought a good way to also get my project completed,” he said.
Since he got the idea in November of 2019 Mottershaw said that the majority of the time spent on the project was working to collect the supplies.
This past Saturday, Feb. 15, Mottershaw saw that project come to fruition when he worked with a group of volunteers to build the ramp.
“It was great to be able to be out and build it all in one day. I was happy to see it when it was done,” Mottershaw said.
He said that he has been a member of the Boy Scouts Troop 210, based out of St. Joseph Catholic Church, for about four years, joining initially because a friend of his was a member of the troop.
“He would always tell me about the cool things they would get to do and how much fun it was and that was what motivated me to join,” he said.
Mottershaw is currently a Senior Patrol Leader in the troop, which he said is the highest level a scout can reach within their troop.
As an SPL he said that his responsibilities include assisting the troop leader, Phillip Verhalen, with organizing events and troop meetings.
“I have really gotten a sense of leadership as an SPL because I have learned how to organize events and help with everything,” Mottershaw said.
He said that he has a lot of fond memories of him time in the scouts, but really enjoyed learning about wilderness survival training and going to the annual summer camp.
“I remember one summer at camp two years ago we were working on our wilderness survival badges and on the last day of camp we went out in the woods. We actually got to build our own shelters and sleep in them for the night, it was very cool,” Mottershaw said.