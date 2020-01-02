The last year has brought a variety of new businesses to the area as well as growth and development to the businesses already here.
A new Burkes Outlet located at Marshall Place celebrated its grand opening in September.
The store was welcomed into town after the last Burkes Outlet, which was located at 109 E. End Blvd. N. and closed in April 2016 after 11 years in business.
Marshall also welcomed the opening of East Texas’ largest shoe store this year in August.
The Shoe Dept. Encore is the “supercenter” of shoe stores, a larger affiliate of Longview Mall’s The Shoe Dept. It is located at 1201 East End Blvd. North, Suite B, at the site of the old Horaney’s, next to Dollar Tree.
The Hallsville community also welcomed a surge of new businesses to the area with the opening of the Forrest Hill Shopping Center.
These new shops included Moon River Salon and Nail Spa, Cajun Tex, Home Away From Home and Soto’s Mexican Restaurant.
The shopping center was already home to other businesses such as Central Title, Farmer’s Insurance Amanda Croley Agency, Joan’s Locker and the American Legion Post 105 with more spots in the center still open for expansion in the new year.
Edward Jones also hit a major milestone this year, celebrating 50 years of financial service to the people of Marshall.
The event was celebrated with a catered dinner at the Marshall Convention Center in November.
“It’s amazing, especially in such a great small close knit town, to have a relationship like this last 50 years,” said financial adviser Travis Keeney.
Local businesses also worked to expand and renovate this year.
IHOP, Whataburger and McDonalds in Marshall celebrated huge renovations this year, all looking to give their locations a more modern look.
The IHOP located at 111 I-20 in Marshall reopened in September after store wide renovations according to Ferrari Shefki, a member of the stores management team.
McDonalds located at 5408 East End Blvd. in Marshall went through similar renovations, redoing the entire interior of the store and reopening in October.
Whataburger located at 2010 Victory Drive completed demolished their building to rebuild a new more modern facility in August.
The new facility recently reopened on the same site, creating a more modern version of the original building that was build in 1965.
In Jefferson the Enoch’s Stomp winery planned expansion in 2019, opening a coffee shop in town that also serves wine.