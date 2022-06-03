On Saturday local owner and operator of Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant Miguel Lopez was physically assaulted at the Waffle House in Marshall, resulting in the arrest of Jefferson resident Jimmy Herndon.
Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning Lopez and Herndon were both eating meals with other people at the Waffle House located in Marshall, which according to Lopez is a regular breakfast location for himself and his family before they open their business.
Lopez stated that they had seen Herndon in the restaurant previously, since they both appear to be regulars, though the two had never spoken previously to each other.
According to Lopez, a former employee of his was also present at Waffle House and came up to the table to speak to Lopez, addressing him in Spanish. The former employee and Lopez shared greetings and were catching up, when according to Lopez, Herndon shouted something similar to them to speak English in the United States, and to go back to Mexico.
Lopez said that he did not engage in conversation with Herndon, but that former employee he was meeting with did engage with him. Lopez then stood to leave, walking past Herndon’s table to pay his check, at which point Lopez said Herndon physically pushed him.
Herndon’s wife Amy Lee Herndon stated that the incident was not racially motivated, though the couple would offer no additional comment on advice from their lawyer.
Lopez said that employees of the Waffle House asked him if he wanted to Marshall Police Department to be called in, which he agreed to. Herndon left the restaurant before police got there, but was later arrested by MPD on charges of assault causing bodily injury.
Herndon was released on a $3,000 bond on Sunday. No additional information on the case was offered by the Marshall Police Department before press time.
“We are not doing (sharing) this out of anger or hatred,” Lopez’s son, Miguel Lopez Jr. said, “We are doing this to raise awareness that things like this still happen. Not only in Marshall but all over the United States.”