Local businesses in Marshall are gearing up for the holiday season that started with Black Friday this week and continues throughout the weekend.
A number of local businesses are hosting Black Friday sales that will extend through the weekend, including during the annual Small Business Saturday celebration and Wassail Walk in downtown Marshall.
Deborah’s Boutique in Marshall is one of these locations, offering 15 percent off home décor throughout the weekend.
Debbie Parker, owner of the boutique, said that the store also gave away a wrap worth $39.99 to every customer who spent $40 or more on Black Friday, and a number of other deals.
Parker said the store opened Black Friday morning with mimosas for customers, and will host a pajama party on Small Business Saturday during the Wassail Walk.
“We have had a lot of really steady business,” Parker said. “I think in a small town where your customers are also your friends, they have a loyalty and they really want to support the local businesses.”
Stephanie Rhodes, daughter of Rhonda Phelps, owner of Addictions by Rhonda, said that the store is also hosting a number of buy one get one sales throughout the weekend.
All Corky’s shoes in the store are buy one get one half off throughout the weekend, and customers who spend $25 or more get a free pair of earrings at the counter.
Rhodes said that the store is also collecting toys for Toys for Tots this year, and are offering 10 percent off to any customer who brings in a toy to donate.
Additionally, each customer who donates a toy will have their name placed in a drawing to win a $100 gift card to Addictions by Rhonda.
“We are really trying to push that this year, to make sure that we collect as many toys as we can,” Rhodes said.
The assistant manager at Boot Barn in Marshall also added that the store is hosting a number of sales on their shoes, including a wide selection of boots priced under $100.
Additionally, the store is holding a large sale for women’s clearance boots throughout the weekend.
According to a survey completed by the Travis Credit Union, 95 percent of Americans they surveyed planned to shop mostly or entirely online this year, because of Covid-related health concerns and a fear of crowds.
Though54 percent of people stated they lowered their Christmas budget by over 30 percent for 2020, all three stores stated that sales have been matching those of previous years.
Additionally, no store stated that they had seen a rise in online or pick up order purchases, with the majority of customers opting for more traditional in person shopping in Marshall this year.
All three locations confirmed that standard COVID-19 safety protocols, including that all customers and employees wear masks, cleaning and sanitizing of store locations and the limiting in total capacity of customers allowed within the store at one time, are all being met.
“I think it is very important to keep that in mind, to make sure that our customers and our employees all stay safe,” Parker said.