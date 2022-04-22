Marshall’s own C.O.M.’N. Funk Band will return to the stage Saturday, April 30 to record its first video shoot, nearly a year after making its debut at Telegraph Stage.
“We’ve been in the studio. We recorded a song. We’re going to release it in May, so we’re shooting a video to it next Saturday on Telegraph Stage,” shared member and drummer Mike Mitchell.
The song is a remake of the legendary Gap Band’s 80’s jam “Humpin’.” The local C.O.M.’N Funk Band gave the song a new twist, celebrating the mid-work week, Wednesday, commonly known as “Hump Day.”
He said their newly recorded song has been a hot hit so far, attracting listeners as young as 10, describing it as “fire.”
“Everybody loves the song,” said Mitchell.
The band invites the public to come and be a part of the highly anticipated video shoot.
“Everybody can come out,” said Mitchell.
The band has even created a line dance to complement the new jam.
“It’s just getting ready to be a big deal,” said Mitchell. “We’re inviting everybody to come out and be a part of the video.”
The song will feature local lyricist Tyson Manning, whose stage name is “Professor T-Money.”
“He’s doing a rap to it,” said Mitchell. “We’re trying to bridge the young and the old. We’re doing the hook to the song, but Tyson is doing the front of it with the rap.”
“Everything is homegrown — homegrown band; homegrown rapper,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell said the local band decided to do a remake of the Gap Band song because the 80s-era band represented the lively, fun jazz and rhythm and blues sounds that C.O.M.’N. Funk Band emits.
“The name of our band is C.O.M.’N. Funk. That’s the type of music we do,” said Mitchell. “That was the music that was big back in the day.
“We’re trying to get people back to having a good time, party, dance and just enjoy life,” he said.
Mitchell said C.O.M.’N. Funk always strives to make clean, fun music for the entire family to enjoy. They hope to reach a diverse crowd.
“We decided to do it outside where any and everybody could be a part of it — Black, white, Mexican — it doesn’t make a difference,” said Mitchell.
Attendees will not only have the chance to listen to good music, but also learn a new line dance in the filming of the video.
“We went out and found a lady to create a line dance to the song. She’s going to teach the dance,” said Mitchell. “What I have her doing is I want her to bring her line dance class. They’ll be out in the front and the people behind them can dance with them.”
The video shoot will begin at noon and continue until finished. Mitchell said the band has plenty of more in store. The members are excited about the band’s future.
“We’ve been at this a long time,” he said, reminiscing on how they started out playing together mainly as backup bands for headliners.
“We didn’t go into it to try to be no major artist, but if it happens it happens,” said Mitchell.
The band members have been performing together for about 30 years, entertaining crowds at various venues including parties, weddings, festivals and more. They made their debut as a band last year during the Memorial Day weekend.
The band members are mostly proud to be able to represent their hometown and continue to build on the great musical legacy of Marshall.
“We are homegrown. You’ve got a homegrown band and we just thought about how Boogie Woogie came out of Marshall, so let this be the first R&B band that comes from a small town in East Texas,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell encourages the public to come out on next Saturday, April 30 and join the band in having a good time at the video shoot.
“Bring an open mind and some fun and be part of something that’s going to be worldwide,” he said. “We’re trying to get as many people out as you can get out.
“We’re a kid-friendly band,” he added. “We don’t do any vulgar music; we don’t curse. We love Marshall and we want to put it on the map, more so than it already is with Boogie Woogie.”
The group’s name is inspired by its members — Carl Mitchell, Oscar Jernegons, Mike Mitchell and Nathan Thomas. The C is for Carl, O is for Oscar, M is for Mike and N is for Nate.
Mike Mitchell is the drummer of the band; Carl Mitchell plays bass. New York native and Wiley College graduate Oscar Jernegons plays the keyboard, Derrick Beck plays keyboard and Nathan Thomas strums the guitar.