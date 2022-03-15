The Easter Hills Church of Christ in Marshall is working to do their part to support the citizens fleeing from Ukraine due to the current political crisis.
Many citizens are fleeing across the borders, flooding the countries next door to Ukraine with only what they can carry on their backs.
To help these citizens, Easter Hill Church of Christ is partnering with Healing Hands International and Hillsboro Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee to provide needed supplies.
The groups are working to prepare 10,000 buckets full of supplies needed by the refugee families to send to the countries bordering Ukraine to help citizens as they arrive.
Easter Hills Church of Christ was able to collect supplies to fill 52 individual buckets, which were brought to Tennessee on March 7 to donate.