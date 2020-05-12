HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville church went out of their way last week to show appreciation to area teachers in honor of the annual Teacher Appreciation Week.
Hallsville ISD received gift bags for its teachers last week from First Baptist Church in Hallsville.
“A huge thank you goes out to Pastor Mark Moore and the wonderful people at First Baptist Church Hallsville,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said. “As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, they delivered goodie bags for all Hallsville ISD teachers.”
Collum was on hand to receive the gifts on behalf of the district’s teachers and personally thanked the First Baptist Church Hallsville team.
“Thank you Pastor Mark and your staff for your continued prayers and support,” Collum said. “This is such a great example of how our local community is stepping up to help and support or schools and our teachers.”