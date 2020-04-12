Like every other aspect of 2020, weddings planned months in advance for the beginning of this year are not going as they were expected. With regulations regarding social distancing and limiting the number of people allowed at a gathering, many couples have had to drastically alter their wedding plans.
For one local couple, Brenna Barnett Stevens, and her new husband J.D. Stevens, this was the case.
Barnett said that she and her husband had originally planned their wedding for March 22, to be held at her parents’ house with a group of family and close friends gathered to celebrate their day.
She said that the couple originally planned a beautiful outdoor wedding under a gazebo, spending money to decorate the outdoor space to make it perfect for that day.
“We canceled the wedding because no one could come. A lot of family lived out of state and were afraid to travel because of COVID,” Barnett said. “Also, the guideline of no more than 10 people at a gathering was in effect, and we would have had a lot more than that.”
Instead of their planned outdoor wedding, the couple was joined at their house by a justice of the peace, their children and Barnett’s parents.
She said the couple even jokingly “paid” the justice of the peace with toilet paper for coming out to their home.
“Everyone is happy that we went ahead and did it. But they are sad they could not be here,” she said.
The couple has three daughters around the age of 12 that Barnett said have been working to “plan” the couples wedding for months. For the couple, disappointing the kids was the biggest concern.
“The kids are happy with it, but they were looking forward to the ‘big’ wedding and wearing their new dresses,” Barnett said. “Of course their plans were a lot grander than what we had planned, but they were still very excited about being my bridesmaids.”
Barnett said the couple was able to keep their plans for their honeymoon, having made reservations for a remote cabin in Arkansas.
“We still went and had a wonderful time. And we were practicing social distancing because we were way out in the woods with no one around. We brought food with us and stayed at the cabin the whole time, and all the restaurants were closed anyways,” she said.
The couple plans to have another honeymoon to Bora Bora at a later date, once travel becomes safe again.
She said that they also are planning to have a gathering with everyone unable to make the original event once the COVID-19 regulations are no longer in effect.
“We do plan on having a celebration after everything calms down, and inviting all our friends and family to come and celebrate with us... and our girls will get to wear their dresses!” she said.
