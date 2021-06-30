To commemorate the Fourth of July holiday, the Harrison County Criminal Defense Lawyers association will host the group’s ninth annual public reading of the Declaration of Independence, this Friday, July 2.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., in front of the working 1963-model Harrison County Courthouse, located at 200 West Houston St, and not at the historic courthouse.
“The public is invited,” organizers stated.
Those who want to participate remotely can watch the live broadcasting on KMHT radio’s Facebook page.
“This is the ninth annual reading in front of the Harrison County courthouse,” organizers said. “Your local defense bar is committed to protecting and ensuring by rule of law the individual rights guaranteed by the Texas and Federal Constitutions in criminal cases.”
The local defense lawyers will be joining other defense lawyers across Texas and the United States as they recite the Declaration of Independence.
In honor of the nation’s freedom, lawyers across the state pause for a few moments of the designated day to read the Declaration in front of Texas county courthouses, and anywhere globally that a Texas attorney is.
“Since 2010, Texas criminal defense lawyers have gathered on courthouse steps across the state early each July to publicly read the Declaration of Independence,” the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association’s website, www.tcdla.com, states. “The tradition—unlike any other in the nation — is supported by members of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.”
The event has been carried on locally, in Marshall, since 2012.