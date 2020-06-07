Dr. Valerie Allman has spent the last 27 years serving the Marshall community in internal medicine, and will be retiring from her position at Christus Trinity Clinic Friday, June 12.
Allman did her residency at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, moving to Marshall in 1993 to join a practice here that began in 1967 that was looking for a fourth partner.
She now lives in Marshall with her husband, Jimmy, of 44 years, her daughter Amanda and her three granddaughters. Allman said her brother and mother also moved to Marshall.
“I think they usually say you aren’t a true Marshallite until you have three generations of family here,” Allman said.
She said that during her time working in Marshall she has broken through a number of glass ceilings. She was the only female physician for the first five years she worked here, and served as the first female chief of staff, serving in that position a number of times during her 27 years.
“I just really want to thank the people of Marshall, I want them to know how much I care and how grateful I am for how they have welcomed me,” Allman said. “They always made me feel welcomed, and I was worried moving to a small town. But it has been amazing, and this is my home.”
Allman said that back in 1993 she was concerned about moving to a small town in East Texas, especially as a female physician, something that was rare at the time.
“I really didn’t know what people would say, and if they would accept me,” Allman said. “That didn’t happen, they welcomed me with open arms.”
She said that the staff she worked with and the community at large embraced her, and though it was not always perfect, she always knew she wanted to be a doctor.
“I remember I only had an issue once, with a patient who is unfortunately passed on. I remember the first time I went in to meet him, I walked in the room and he pointed his finger at me and told me to get out, because he did not trust female doctors,” Allman said.
She said after that encounter she simply contacted the man’s regular doctor, and tried not to let it get to her. Until the next time she was the physician on duty and the same man came into the hospital because he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
“I walked in the room, just like I did before, and he stood up and he said that he was sorry,” Allman said. “He apologized for how he spoke to me, and we both cried.”
Allman said that ever since she was a little girl, she knew that she wanted to be a physician, and she knew even at that age that a goal like that would not be easy.
She described learning about the first successful heart transplant as a young girl, and writing a letter to her father who was serving in Vietnam about how it has inspired her to become a doctor.
“I remember he wrote back and said well do you want to be a mommy because you can’t be both,” Allman said.
That did not deter her though, and she is now both a successful doctor and a loving mother and grandmother, and looks forward to using her retirement to enjoy her granddaughters’ softball games.
In fact, Allman said she has a list of over 30 items she wants to accomplish on her bucket list, that ranges from traveling with her husband to decluttering her home, to getting back into her favorite hobby of painting.
She said that while traveling will have to wait for a while, after next week she plans to start organizing her home, and utilizing her new painting supplies.
“I am really looking forward to sitting back down and spending some time painting, I have not had the time to do that in years,” she said.
Allman’s last day will be June 12.
“I am so happy that I came here to Marshall, I love it here,” She said. “I will always be grateful for the community embracing me the way that they did.”
Dr. Allman’s staff is collecting cards and photos of thanks from her patients to include in a scrapbook for her to enjoy. To send cards mail them to Internal Medicine 815 S. Washington Street, Suite 100, Marshall, TX 75670.