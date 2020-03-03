Results for the March 3 Primary Race were unofficial, as of press time.
Both incumbents for Pct. 1 county commissioner and Pct. 3 county commissioner, however, were leading in early voting totals, which weren’t released until about 9 p.m.
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield’s early voting lead against challenger Robert Bryan was very narrow, garnering 51.7 percent of the early vote or 913 early votes to Bryan’s 48 percent or 853 early votes.
Hatfield declined to comment following the early vote returns, but did note earlier that he was at the elections office, waiting for results to come in.
Bryan, who held his watch party at Pazzeria by Pietro’s, was remaining optimistic while waiting on election returns.
“We’re just staying really positive,” Bryan told the News Messenger after early voting numbers poured in. “We’re going to stay on the high end; and stay on a high note.”
“Right now we’re just kind of on standby like everybody else,” Bryan said.
In the Pct. 3 County Commissioner race, incumbent Phillip Mauldin was leading with early voting numbers by a wide margin.
Mauldin had 72.7 percent of the early vote or 890 votes while his challenger Rodney Blackwell had 27.2 percent or 334 votes.
“I’m really excited about the numbers so far,” Mauldin said after learning the early voting tallies.
“I want to say thanks to all of the people that have supported me — friends and family and our voters for getting out there and supporting me,” the Pct. 3 incumbent said. “I’m looking forward to continuing as the Precinct 3 county commissioner, working with the court to continue to make Harrison County a better place to live.”
Conceding the race, Blackwell said late Tuesday he was just happy for the opportunity to run for office.
"These numbers don’t sit very good. That’s the way elections go," Blackwell said. However, "I’m just tickled to death I got to meet so many folks in Harrison County, Precinct 3. I had a lot of fun running for office. I count myself ahead of the game, in general, that (way)."
During his campaign, Pct. 1 incumbent, Hatfield, said he was seeking a third term because he loved his job and wanted to continue to build on the progress that’s been made.
The incumbent said he’s a full-time commissioner with a full-time commitment.
“This is what I do, the only job I have, the only job I want to do,” he said. “I enjoy making things happen, working closely with city and state government and numerous outside agencies for quality for all of East Texas, especially Harrison County,” he said.
During his campaign, Bryan, a retired state trooper, longtime business owner, and former fire chief of Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department, said he was running because he believed it was “time for more.”
“I see more for Harrison County and I want more for Harrison County,” said Bryan, owner of Bryan Land Services.
Mauldin — who has had an extensive career in public service, including 25 years with Longview Fire Department and 11 years serving the constituents in Harrison County’s precinct 3, as constable, before being elected county commissioner in 2016 — said he also loves serving his constituents.
“I never left Hallsville, ever since I moved here when I was 11 years old. We’ve got a great community. I want to continue to help make it better,” Mauldin said during his campaign.
Blackwell, a Hallsville business owner and adjunct college professor, said the area has become a place that he has grown to love and respect. He would like to help improve it, particularly the condition of the roads and infrastructure.
“I just decided it was time I needed to speak up,” Blackwell said during his campaign.
For official results, see Thursday’s print and online editions of the Marshall News Messenger.