“It’s not about us.”
Surrounded by photo boards of the event, Harleton Volunteer Firefighter Mike Brittain recalls the time he and others spent with the Texas Baptist Men after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Brittain and his team were on the night crew for food service, fixing and serving two meals each night to first responders on the search and rescue teams attempting to save those trapped in the World Trade Center towers. Due to the conditions at Ground Zero, the teams would prepare food about 10 to 15 miles out of the city.
One of the special portions of the trip was being able to deliver handmade card from Harleton ISD second graders to a downtown New York fire departments.
“When entering the fire department we explained why we were there, saying we brought ‘ya’ll some cards.’ The fire captain asked us to hang on a second, went upstairs and returned with a large group of firefighters. He asked us to repeat it and then said, ‘they really do say ya’ll!” Brittain recalled, laughing about the experience.
After gratefully accepting the cards, the firefighters took a photo with Brittain and the group. The Harleton students and the Texas Baptist Men later received a thank you note for the cards from the New York fire department.
Another memory that Brittain can recall is a New York city police officer taking them down to Ground Zero and seeing the immense destruction left after the 9/11 attacks.
“It was still smoldering and we saw a fire truck completely demolished,” he said, somberly. “It’s not something I will ever forget.”
Each year Brittain recalls and remembers 9/11. This year he took part in Marshall’s 9/11 Community Prayer Service by offering an invocation during the ceremony.