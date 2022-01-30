Having reached a milestone with Republicans running for every office in the upcoming March Primary, Harrison County Republican Party Chair Lee Lester wants to keep the momentum going, which is one of the reasons he’s running for re-election.
“This is the first time in Harrison County that there’s ever been a Republican running for every elected office in the county, and that, I guess, is the most satisfying recently,” Lester said of some strides that he’s been proud of during his tenure.
“That is an accomplishment. Not many counties do that,” he shared. “There are counties in the state … where every elected official is a Republican.”
“I’m just glad to have someone running for all of it,” said Lester, sharing his ultimate vision is to have all Republicans hold a seat in the county.
Lester was elected in 2018 as the local party chair, following the resignation of then-party Chair Debra Hatfield. Having had an extensive background in the Republican Party, Lester was approached by members of the local party to serve as chair.
“I have been involved with the Republican Party since back in the 90s, but I was in Gregg County before I moved to Harrison County, so I was precinct chair and election judge in Gregg County before I came over here. And when Debra resigned, there was no one else that came forward, and [I] kind of knew what to do, so they asked me to serve,” Lester said. “I told them at the time I would serve but my objective was to train others to take the position, because I don’t want to always be county chair, and at some point in time the Lord is going to call me home and somebody is going to have to do it, so training someone else is my objective.”
Lester, who is being challenged by former Marshall mayor Ed Smith in the March 1 Republican Party primary, noted he decided to run for re-election because he still feels most qualified for the position.
“Again, no one else is really coming forward that was qualified to do the job,” he said of his decision to run for re-election.
“It is a lot of responsibility. There are a lot of statutory requirements that the chair has to do, and they have to be done in a timely manner, and you can’t [dish] that out to somebody else,” Lester said. “So until I get somebody else that’s ready to assume the position, and I don’t mean someone that’s never been involved in party politics that just says they want the job… That doesn’t make it run smooth…You need to know what you’re doing.”
Besides the success of having a Republican to run for every position locally, Lester noted that it’s the first time in many years that the party has been in the best financial position.
“When I was asked to be chair of Harrison County, we (took) up a collection at every meeting just to pay the bills,” he noted. “We now have money in the bank and made contributions to candidates in the last election cycle of about $6,000.”
As the local party chair, Lester said he is committed to protecting election integrity, supports the elimination of property tax, ensures accountability among elected officials, demands complete support of the Republican Party platform and keeps constituents informed on current legislation.
He said one of his goals is to continue to educate on the platform.
“[One goal] is to educate people on the platforms of both parties, because we can’t go by title,” Lester explained. “We have to say what does the party stand for. And I think we have seen the last few years how far the Democratic national party has pulled away from the beliefs of every one in East Texas. And there’s a lot of people that have been voting a title or voting a certain way that they are no longer voting their beliefs — they are voting a title.”
Expounding on the principles that are important to him, Lester touched on election integrity.
“We had a recent example of why election integrity needs to be re-addressed,” the local party chair said. “The penalties in the last session, election integrity so-called passed, but the penalty was so low it didn’t mean anything.”
“In Gregg County, they just found someone guilty of election fraud, and they basically patted him on the hand and he’s still running for re-election,” Lester said, referring to the case of Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown who initially faced felony charges related to mail ballots in the 2018 Democratic primary, but pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of election fraud after recently reaching a plea deal that allows him to remain in office.
“That shouldn’t be,” Lester said. “When you’re guilty of election fraud, you shouldn’t be allowed to run anymore. If somebody’s found guilty of a crime, there should be some penalty to that.”
Elaborating on his efforts to ensure accountability among elected officials, Lester said he believes those elected should follow through on carrying out the party’s priorities.
“When 90 percent of the county votes and sends their representative, meaning they represent us, and when 90 percent tell them that this is what we want to accomplish and they either go and work towards accomplishing that if they’re going to represent us. Or, if they don’t, they’re not representing us. So just like you would your child and you tell your child to do something, you hold them accountable for doing that,” Lester said, explaining his stance on representation. “You expect them to do it and there are repercussions if they do not do it. It’s the same thing with the party.”
Expounding on his support of the elimination of property tax, Lester shared he doesn’t think it’s fair for the burden to solely be on property owners.
“It is a sad situation that we have today when people start getting older and they’re on a fixed income, inflation is going up and their taxes are eating into them,” Lester said. “They’re basically renting their property from the government because if you don’t pay your property taxes, they will come and take your home.”
“That’s not right,” he said. “When you have bought [and] paid for your home and you live in it, we need another tax that’s fair.”
He said he knows some people are opposed to sales tax, however, it provides another option to fund services.
“People will talk about sales tax, and I know that’s not a favorable deal with people. I’ve heard somebody in Harrison County say ‘Well I’ll go to another state if y’all raise the sales tax,’ but with the same token, there are people passing up and down Interstate 20 all the time and buying stuff, and they help pay those taxes for Harrison County too, if it’s a sales tax,” said Lester. “Right now they’re not paying any sales tax, so all the property owners here are footing the bill. We should let some of these other people pay some of our taxes.”
The incumbent said he doesn’t have any upcoming meet-and-greets planned for his campaign, but he’s working hard supporting fellow Republican candidates currently running for office and he’s continuing to work diligently on upcoming party activities.
“I’m working for all the candidates right now that’s trying to get elected, and that’s our primary goal,” he said. “I have an election, too, but we have a lot of other candidates that we need to help support, and we have our Lincoln Day dinner coming up in February and we have some statewide candidates coming in to speak for that.”
Biographical info
Lester, a Vietnam veteran, has served as a Republican National Delegate, a six-time Texas Republican State Delegate, and as a Republican Party Precinct Chair since 1994 for both Harrison and Gregg Counties. Additionally, Lester is an active member of Judson Community Baptist Church, a safety city volunteer and board member and a past member of the disaster relief team.
Lester and his wife are proud residents of Harrison County.