After searching for a venue that would provide enough Internet access and allow for social distancing, local GOP parties have found a place to participate in the recently converted Republican Party of Texas’ online State Convention.
“We finally locked down a place this afternoon,” Harrison County party chair, Lee Lester, announced Wednesday.
Lester said delegates from Harrison, Gregg and Upshur counties will be meeting at The Summit club in Longview, at 3700 Judson Road, starting today through Saturday.
Lester said it took a while to adjust plans after the GOP’s in-person convention was cancelled by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, but they’re all set and ready to proceed with the necessary business, at hand.
“We’re going to have it together in the morning; we’re going to conduct our business like we need to,” he said.
Lester said a lot of behind the scenes action had to take place, such as finding enough space for at least 160 people, computer access, and table accommodations, but “we will have it ready in the morning, by 9 a.m.,” he said.
Marion County had been mentioned in the mixture of counties to join together in Longview, but county party chair, Scott Stebbins, said the group will now have its own watch party in Jefferson.
“One of our delegates, Rob Baker, has kindly offered his house. We’re all going to meet together there,” said Stebbins.
Stebbins said since they’re trying to get the county party active again, they wanted to seize this opportunity to fellowship amongst each other.
“We’re getting the party (reinvigorated) in Marion County again and I thought it would be better to meet with our own delegates before we start venturing out,” he said.
“I was still hoping for the in-person convention in Houston, which I thought would be great, but unfortunately (due to circumstances), it’s now virtual,” said Stebbins.
The GOP’s in-person convention was set to be held this week at Houston’s George O. Brown Convention Center.
According to Forbes.com, the convention was billed as the largest political gathering in the free world, and around 6,000 were expected to be there from July 16 to July 18.
Plans were shutdown, however, when Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced he was cancelling the event to prevent the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
In response, the GOP filed a lawsuit last Thursday against the mayor and city of Houston, seeking to go forward with the scheduled convention and accusing the Houston mayor of breach of contract.
Later that day, according to the Houston Press, a lower court denied the GOP’s request for a temporary restraining order to allow the convention to go forward, which led the party to ask the Supreme Court of Texas to weigh in on the matter.
Monday morning, the Supreme Court rejected the appeal. As a result, the state GOP’s executive committee voted to move the state convention to an online format.
Due to the cancellation of the Republican Party of Texas’ in-person State Convention, parties from neighboring counties decided to join together in a different setting that would allow for social distancing as the GOP moved forward with an online platform.
Lester said before the counties were seeking to gather at a location where they could spread out and still discuss and answer questions.
In a press release, Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey gave an update of convention schedule changes due to the unprecedented challenges.
“We have had a wonderful start to our State Convention week in Houston with the Temporary Rules, Platform, and Legislative Priorities Committees meeting in-person,” Dickey said. “We look forward to continuing our important work this week in an online convention, including adopting our Platform, electing our Party officers, electing our National Delegates and Alternates and the pinnacle moment of electing the Presidential Electors who will proudly cast Texas’ 38 electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump!”