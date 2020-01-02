East Texas area gyms are doing their part to help residents keep those New Year’s resolutions for 2020, including Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness in Marshall.
Planet Fitness is offering a special startup fee of only 20 cents for new memberships through Jan. 7, Planet Fitness in Marshall Fitness Instructor Sam Nielsen said on Wednesday.
“This is our Ring In the New Year special, 20 cents startup fee for 2020 through Jan. 7,” he said.
Depending on which membership the customer would then select, the Classic or Black Card, a prorated monthly fee would be charged for the remaining month of January.
Planet Fitness’ Classic membership is $10.83 a month and includes access to all of the gym’s equipment and locker rooms all day, every day.
\The Black Card membership is $22.99 a month and includes everything the Classic membership does, plus access to the Black Card Spa and use of any Planet Fitness location nationwide.
The Black Card Spa includes the total body enhancement machine, tanning services and massage beds and services.
Planet Fitness is located at 620 East End Blvd South in Marshall and can be reached at (903) 471-8100 or online at www.planetfitness.com/gyms/marshall-tx
Anytime Fitness is also currently hosting a $1 sign up deal for new members through Jan. 12 and is located at 1806 East End Blvd North Suite 1000 in Marshall and can be reached by calling (903) 702-1002 or online at www.anytimefitness.com
Anytime Fitness locations also offer a free seven-day trial program for potential new members and as part of its New Year’s special is also offering new members a free fitness consultation and a free 30 day fitness plan.