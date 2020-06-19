Thursday was a day of celebration as the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth committee took a trip to the Old Powder Mill Cemetery — the final resting place of many black historical figures, slaves and some emancipated slaves — to kick off a two-day observance titled “Juneteenth with the Ancestors.”
“I’m just so glad that all of us were able to come out and celebrate Juneteenth in a safe environment and in an environment that still paid homage to those who have gotten us where we are today,” said Hazel Phillips, the chair of this year’s activities.
Community members joined the group as they all gathered at the local cemetery, following social distancing and safety precautions due to COVID-19.
“The Old Powder Mill Cemetery represents so much of the history of Harrison County and Marshall, in particular,” said Phillips. “I am so grateful for all of the people who came out today to celebrate with us.”
Thursday was particularly special as U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced, on the same day, his intentions to introduce bipartisan legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The crowd at the cemetery Thursday was evident that the holiday still means a lot to so many, even 155 years later, said Phillips.
“This just proves to us that all of us are still making history,” said Phillips. “I appreciate the support of people here.”
According to the website, www.juneteenth.com, Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished.
The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
Alma Ravenell, who founded the local Juneteenth committee, along with her husband Don, said she, too, was happy to see they were still able to celebrate the holiday despite the challenges of COVID-19. The committee usually celebrates with a weekend of activities, consisting of an annual parade, domino’s tournament, a commemoration program, fun at Spring Park, vendors and more.
“We’re so happy to be able to do something, thanks to Hazel for coming up with another way to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Ravenell. “Unfortunately, we won’t be able to do all of the events that we normally do, but we are happy that this came about.”
Ravenell said she’s glad to be able to get acquainted with Old Powder Mill Cemetery, a site that boasts so much history.
“Personally, I did not even know about the cemetery so I am really overjoyed to find out about it and to find out there’s many people who were groundbreakers in our community were laid to rest her; so this is good,” she said. “It’s great for the community to come back.”
Ravenell also acknowledged the reigning Miss Juneteenth Deeandra Jernigan, who enlightened the crowd on the history of Juneteenth and what it meant for her to be able to partake in the celebration in light of the uncertainties caused by the global pandemic.
“Juneteenth is the true ‘Independence Day’ for the slaves,” said Jernigan.
“This year, 2020, has been a year none of us expected,” she added, referring to COVID-19. “I know a lot of us have been struggling to stay at home, but I encourage us all to stay strong and we can get through this.”
“I also encourage us to represent black history and make a movement for what our ancestors worked hard for,” she added. “I am excited to get out into the community more and represent the Harrison County Juneteenth Committee.”
The local Juneteenth festivities will continue with virtual activities for today’s holiday.
“Friday June 19, we are asking persons to share historical pictures with short descriptions (name of family or group or organization and occasion and date if known) to be posted on the Juneteenth Marshall-Harrison County TX Facebook page,” the committee stated.
Those interested in submitting a photo to be posted should email Alma Ravenell or Myra Smith Frye (aravenell@hotmail.com or myrasfrye@gmail.com), and include the Subject: Juneteenth 2020. Pictures will be uploaded through Saturday, June 20.