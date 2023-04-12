From excelling in 4-H and STEM activities to working on Servant Leadership projects, local Kilgore student William “Joshua” Jones has been selected as a 2023 Top 20 MVS Elks Scholar Finalist out of over 22,000 nationwide applicants.
The 2023 Elks Scholarship Program for Most Valuable Student awards up to 500 four-year scholarships to the highest rated applicants in the 2023 process. These range from $1,000 to $12,500 per year, given to male and female students separately, each for students pursuing a four-year degree on a full-time basis. The scholarships are awarded conditionally upon the full-time enrollment of the winner in an accredited U.S. college or university.
The organization known as the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks began in 1868 with social activities and benefit performances that helped the group expand rapidly beyond their first local charter issued to the New York Lodge No. 1 in 1871. Today, the Elks are focused on bringing more to their communities outside of the buildings, golf courses, and pools of their organizations. They are focused on being places where neighbors get together, families share meals, and children grow up, all by investing in communities through programs that help both families and children.
The Most Valuable Student scholarship is one of many ways the Elks benefit their communities. Local Kilgore student William Jones is a known volunteer in Harrison, Gregg, Rusk, and Smith counties with his involvement in 4-H and the Servant Leadership Project for Trail Life in Kilgore. He was most recently featured on East Texas Live promoting the Smith County Junior Livestock Show with the General Manager of Peltier David Bates.
Following his selection as a 2023 Top 20 MVS Elks Scholar Finalist, Jones will be traveling to Chicago, IL to attend the MVS Leadership Weekend at the Elks National Foundation headquarters. He will interview with national judges for additional scholarship opportunities, as well as to learn more about the Elks organization, attend lectures on college success strategies, and serve alongside other chosen candidates for an area-specific service project.
“My peers and mentors always taught me to look for ways to help others by dedicating my hands to larger service, which is part of the 4-H Pledge,” said Jones. “The Elks primary objectives are Charity and Patriotic Service, which I believe are two of the greatest traits of American citizens. I am excited to team up with other great youth across the nation to see how we can impact the world!”
The Top 20 MVS Elks Scholar Finalists will be required to attend Leadership Weekend from April 13-16th to be eligible to compete for two first-place awards of $50,000; two second-place awards of $40,000; and two third-place awards of $30,000. The remaining 14 finalists will receive awards of $20,000, and an additional 480 runners-up will receive fifth-place scholarships of $4,000.
Jones is currently planning to attend Texas A&M University to study Agricultural Systems Management in the Fall, 2023 semester.