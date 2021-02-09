In response to the Harrison County Republican Party’s resolution supporting the top legislative priorities adopted by the Republican Party of Texas, Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) and House District 9 State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) have both given their word to advocate for each.
The top eight Republican Party Legislative Priorities are as follow:
• Election integrity — Require citizenship verification of each voter, and felony penalties for Election Code violations that threaten election integrity (including curtailing and limiting main-in/absentee voting due to the abuse of this voting process).
• Religious freedom — Restore the rights of individuals, organizations, and businesses, to exercise their sincerely held religious beliefs by prohibiting local ordinances, state laws, or executive orders that violate those rights.
• Children and gender modification — Abolish the following practices for minors: intervention to prevent natural progression of puberty; administration of opposite sex hormones; and performance of any type of gender reassignment surgery.
• Abolition of abortion — Abolish abortion by ensuring the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all pre-born children from the moment of fertilization.
• Constitutional carry — Restore legal Texas firearms owners’ rights to carry them openly or concealed without a permit, while maintaining the option of a permit for reciprocity purposes.
• Monument protection — All monuments or markers in the state shall be protected by law from being removed, defaced, destroyed, or otherwise dishonored. In particular, specific protection shall be given to the Alamo Cenotaph which shall not be removed from its current location off the Alamo Battlefield footprint.
• School choice for all — Empower parents and guardians to choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education using tax credits or exemptions without government restraint or intrusion.
• Ban taxpayer-funded lobbying — Abolish all forms of taxpayer-funded lobbying.
HUGHES STANCE
“I plan to file the Heartbeat Bill, and also a strong bill to protect Texans from censorship by Big Tech,” Senator Hughes told the News Messenger regarding his intentions, all happening this week.
The Heartbeat Bill is about protecting the unborn baby in the mother’s womb. While many states have already passed heartbeat bills, Texas is behind, he said.
“This bill will say when there’s a heartbeat detectable, that little baby is going to be protected from abortion,” Hughes said, describing it as a straight forward bill that makes sense.
Although not one of the eight priorities listed, Hughes mentioned he’s teaming up with Gov. Greg Abbott on legislation to protect Texans’ right to free speech. Gov. Abbott announced the partnership on his Twitter account Sunday, noting the legislation “would prevent social media providers like Facebook and Twitter from cancelling conservative speech.”
A bill was introduced two years ago, but failed to pass. Hughes said the bill he’s now introducing will give Texans who have been kicked off of the social media platforms due to their political or religious viewpoints, a way to get back online. It’ll also provide a way to sue the Big Techs for discrimination.
“I’ll also be filing a strong election Integrity bill,” Hughes told the News Messenger.
Expounding on the topic to Dallas TV station, WFAA, Hughes said: “We’re talking about common sense reforms that say for those mail-in ballots, we’re going to verify the signatures, make sure it really is the person who’s voting. Also, for poll watchers, the rule says they can be in the room, but we saw in some places like Detroit and Philadelphia, the poll watchers were in the room but 100 feet away from what’s happening. They need to be in the room and able to meaningfully observe what’s going on. So, this is bipartisan stuff so that everybody is treated fairly and the watchers and observers from both parties can see what’s going on.”
Hughes told the News Messenger the other issues on the priority list are also important to him. He believes the other Senators will be filing on them.
PADDIE’S STANCE
Regarding the priority, election Integrity, Rep. Paddie said he strongly supports it.
“We need strong election laws to underpin the very basis of our democracy,” said Paddie.
He’s also fully supports religious freedom.
“Freedom of religion is one of the first rights enumerated in the Bill of Rights and must be defended,” said Paddie.
The state representative said he also supports the priority position concerning children and gender modification.
“This is not a process/procedure that young children should be undertaking,” said Paddie.
Paddie also expressed his pro-life stance, saying he supports the abolition of abortion.
“Human life is sacred and must be defended and held in the highest regard,” he said. “I have a 100 percent pro-life voting record during my time in the legislature and will continue to fight for life.”
Paddie said he also supports the priority on “constitutional carry” and has previously co-authored Constitutional Carry legislation and have an “A+” rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA).
“I will continue to fight for our second Amendment rights,” said Paddie.
Paddie is also in agreement with the monument protection priority and the aspect that specific protection shall be given to the Alamo Cenotaph which shall not be removed from its current location off the Alamo Battlefield footprint.
“I do not support reimaging the Alamo or moving the Cenotaph,” said Paddie. “I believe many of the actions described in this priority would be illegal under current law and I believe those laws should be enforced to their fullest extent and our history should be appropriately preserved.
Regarding school choice for all, the State Representative noted that every student in House District 9 currently has school choice, which he supports.
“I support allowing students to find a school that works for them and their situation,” he said. “I do not support sending taxpayer dollars to institutions that do not have any accountability to taxpayers.”
Regarding the priority to abolish all forms of taxpayer-funded lobbying, Paddie said he does think the system, as it currently operates, needs change.
“I do, however, believe that a complete ban would leave our small and rural cities and counties with a reduced voice in the legislative process, which is fast moving and involves thousands of pieces of legislation and amendments, which have the potential to affect each of these entities in unique ways,” he said.
“To my knowledge, none of the cities or counties in HD 9 have tax-payer funded lobbyists.”
In addition to these priorities, the Harrison County Republican Party also formally included an additional legislative priority that was identified during the 2018 state convention.
That particular priority is to ban and prohibit the use of payroll deductions to collect and/or remit union dues for any employee of an entity with statutory taxing authority with no carve-outs/exceptions.
“It is not the responsibility of a taxpayer-funded entity to collect and remit union dues,” the local party stated.
Paddie concurs.
“I oppose using taxpayer funds to collect dues for unions,” he said.
Local Republican Party Chair Lee Lester noted before that the Republican Party of Harrison County stands in support of Senator Hughes and Representative Paddie in their work and votes to pass each of these legislative priorities this season.
He said he appreciates both for obliging the local party’s request in stating their stance on each priority, but would like to learn more on Paddie’s intentions to sponsor or co-sponsor future legislation.