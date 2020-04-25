Local liquor stores in Marshall have seen a spike in business since being labeled essential during the COVID-19 outbreak.
With other locally owned businesses being forced to close their operations completely, local liquor store owners have not only remained open, but have also seen a rise in business as community members hunker down at home.
“People are just hanging out a lot more at home, and it’s because of that that I think a lot more people are buying in bulk, which has seen our business spike,” said Joe Im, owner of Grand Liquor.
Chenda Carachuri, owner of CC’s Discount Liquor Store, said that the store saw a spike in sales during the beginning of the shut down, but has since leveled out.
“I think a lot of people were worried that we were going to close down, so a lot of people were buying enough for a while, and now that we are open through just drive thru it’s a lot harder to serve large amounts of stuff to customers,” Carachuri said.
Though Im said that Grand Liquor has seen a consistent rise in business, he also said that the location is selling a number of items that they don’t usually sell a lot of during the shutdown.
Owner of Lucky’s Liquor Allen In said that he also saw a rise in sales for unusual items, including Everclear Vodka and Aloe, same as Im.
Both owners speculated that because supplies for hand sanitizer is running low during the outbreak, that community members were buying up these items to try to use them in a similar way.
All three store owners said that though they did not have to, they all chose to go to drive thru operations about a month ago to help protect themselves and the public.
Carachuri said that this has added a lot of extra work for her employees, due to having to run through the store every time they have a customer, rather than the customer choosing their own items and brining them to the store.
She said that a customer not having the ability to peruse what is available for purchase has also added its own unique challenges.
“It was a concern at first that we were considered essential, because we were not sure if we wanted to remain open and what risks that would take,” Im said. “But we decided to just do drive-thru, wear masks and gloves when we can find them and sanitize everything to
With the opening of retail to go starting on Friday, Texas is starting to make steps to reopening businesses as the virus outbreak lessens. Though stores are still a while away from totally opening their doors, In said that his store would remain open for as long as the public wants it to be.