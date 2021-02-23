East Texas Baptist University, like so many other institutions in East Texas, was hit hard with the winter storm last week.
As a result, the ETBU campus community faced several days without water in the aftermath of the winter storms.
In responce, local Baptists band together to deliver much needed bottle water to the campus, according to Sydney McBride with ETBU.
“These supplies were an answer to prayer,” McBride said.
The city of Marshall remained in a state of emergency on Monday, with a boil notice still in affect after the winter storm damaged a number of pipes.
Though temperatures are on the rise, many East Texas residents remain without access to water.