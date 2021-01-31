Marshall resident and local minister Thad Carter has had a passion for railways since he rode his first train at just 2 years old. Today, Carter is the author of a number of books, the latest of which details the history of the railway system in Lake Charles.
“Railroads of Lake Charles” will be available for purchase on Feb. 8, and is both a historical account of the rail system, and a look into Carters personal experiences growing up around the culture of the railroads.
According to the books description “Railroads of Lake Charles” revisits the saga of the Kansas City Southern, Missouri Pacific, Southern Pacific, and other early lines. It also details the branch lines that originated in Lake Charles--the Lake Charles & Northern, which operated a mixed train daily to DeRidder, and the Southern Pacific line, which operated from Lake Charles to Lake Arthur to service the rice-farming communities along its route. The Lake Charles-to-DeQuincy line of the Kansas City Southern is also included.
“My mother used to tell me that when I would go with her as a young boy, I would stay propped up and bright eyed, staring out the window until I just fell asleep right where I was,” Carter said, “I guess you can say that’s when it started.”
Carter grew up in Louisiana, and describes growing up in and around trains in his new book. Along with the history of many of the locomotives, Carter describes a different type of life in his book, discussing the culture of train travel, and his experiences with many of those who lived within it.
“These were the train guys, through and through, they lived for it,” Carter said.
Throughout the book Carter discussed how the Train Depot is a cultural hub during this time period, a place for people to meet and socialize along with the place that community members had to go to pick up their packages, and the central location for a lot of the mail that went through town.
Carter has published a number of other books, stating that he has always known that he wanted to be a writer.
“I was young when one of my teachers encouraged me to write, back then we were writing compositions all the time, I couldn’t really do the math, or science, but you can bet I could write those compositions,” Carter said.
When he graduated from school, Carter said that he at first considered a job in the railway industry, and even had one lined up if he wanted it, but that he decided to go in a different direction.
“I was worried that by working for them, I would lose my love for trains, and I didn’t want that to happen,” Carter said.
Instead, he combined that passion for trains with his natural gift of writing, to create his new book, along with his previously published “Tracking the Past.”
“Railroads of Lake Charles” is currently available for preorder on Amazon at www.amazon.com/Railroads-Lake-Charles-Images-Rail/dp/1467106151.