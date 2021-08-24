mLife Diagnostics LLC, of Marshall, has made some headway locally with its oral/PCR COVID-19 testing kit, now offering it as a free option to Wiley College.
Wiley, along with Waskom ISD, were two educational institutions in Harrison County that took precautionary measures last week as school commenced to stop the spread of COVID-19.
While Waskom closed down its campuses due to an outbreak of COVID-19, Wiley College implemented several protective measures including mandatory testing, a mandatory employee vaccination policy, and a campus-wide quarantine that was slated to end Monday.
mLife CEO Alan Loudermilk is pleased to announce the budding partnership with Wiley, as its first local school, to potentially offer mLife’s non-invasive COVID-19 oral test — the mLife True kit — as an option instead of nasal testing to further aid the mission of the Wiley College Safe Community Program. He hopes other local schools and higher educational institutions will partner with the local company, too.
“We have worked out an arrangement with our lab Express Gene, and we will be able to offer mLife True oral collection-plus PCR lab testing, next day results, at no cost to Wiley or its students or staff,” said Loudermilk. “Thus, even if free nasal rapids are available, effectively we now have a free oral/PCR option for Wiley to use as needed.”
Loudermilk said if people do not prefer nasal or rapid testing, it’s nice to know that there is a local, no cost option that’s available to test all ages.
“We hoping to extend this to other schools in the area, and we are extremely excited to have this as a local option now,” he said.
Loudermilk explained previously that the mLife True kit provides a polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which is the “gold standard” testing for detecting genetic material in a specimen.
“In the case of COVID, the PCR test detects specific genetic fragments of RNA from the coronavirus. mLife’s initial partner lab, Express Gene of Miami, Florida, analyzes the specimen for three specific gene fragments, the S gene, the N gene and the ORF1ab gene,” he explained. “Analyzing for three separate gene fragments generally makes the test more accurate as effectively it is running three separate tests at the same time, and allows the test to maintain accuracy even with virus mutations such as the Delta variant.
“PCR using three genes is an important consideration for the accuracy of the test and confidence in the posted results,” he added.
Additionally, PCR testing has the ability to detect other illnesses, such as RSV, influenza and more, if the person has symptoms, but detects negative for COVID-19.
“This simply is not possible with rapid tests,” said Loudermilk.
The CEO said they’ve had much interest in mLife’s oral testing product, and is happy to make it available locally, starting with Wiley College.
“Wiley of course will have their discretion to use what is best for their students and staff, as Dr. Lundy said, in the interest of safety,” said Loudermilk.
Dr. Rae Lundy, interim vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Wiley, said the college is testing the product out on a trial basis as a another possible option to ensure the safety of students and staff.
“First and foremost, Wiley is concerned about the safety of our entire community; and so with that in mind, we have been providing COVID-19 testing for all of our faculty, staff and students since reopening, making sure that, again, safety is at the forefront of how we are supporting our students, always, but particularly this semester as we reopen,” said Lundy.
With safety in mind, Loudermilk and Wiley College President, Dr. Herman J. Felton, engaged in discussions about the mLife oral test as another possible alternative to ensure the campus’ safety.
“In those initial conversations we decided that perhaps there was an opportunity to have further discussions about what keeping Wiley safe would look like,’ said Lundy. “We met recently and we discussed that although we currently are satisfied with the testing we have, we are aware that there are other options and so we are looking on a trial basis to try to see more about mLife and what the PCR testing that they provide, what that might provide us, above and beyond the safety measures that we’re already taking.”
The fact that mLife is a local business was also appealing to the college.
“We’re not committing to anything, but what we are committed to is the local connection and community connection, just how important that is for us to foster that, said Lundy. “We’re open to that a lot.”
“mLife and Alan, they’ve offered to come out and provide support to our students, and we’re grateful and happy just to see where a potential partnership could go, again, with that kind of closing the loop with the idea that safety being at the forefront of what we want to offer our community,” she said.
Loudermilk emphasized just how important not only safety is to mLife, but also merit.
“We know in the end, we have to provide added safety and added testing options. We always want to support local, but we want to demonstrate on merit, that we have a solution that can add to what you’ve already done,” he said.
Loudermilk applauded Wiley for already doing a great job, taking the necessary steps to ensure the campus’ safety through the COVID-19 testing measures that are already in place.
“This is just something that will hopefully add another tool in the toolkit to have testing options for the students and staff,” he said of his oral testing kit. “We’re just thankful that they are giving us the opportunity; and that’s all we ever ask for in life is an opportunity to show what we can do.
“We’re so grateful to Dr. Felton and to Dr. Lundy to allow us that,” Loudermilk said.