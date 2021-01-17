Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Marshall is usually celebrated with a NAACP Martin Luther King banquet/Freedom Fund event and a parade. However, COVID-19 concerns have canceled this year’s events.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, the MLK banquet will be cancelled this year along with the parade,” said NAACP local president, Zephaniah Timmins.
“We want to keep everybody safe and hopefully sometime in the future when things lighten up, hopefully we’ll have a good program all can (attend),” he said.
The annual celebration was started locally by the late longtime NAACP president Mrs. Charles Wilson. Wilson told the News Messenger before that when the observance of the slain civil rights leader’s life and legacy was declared a national holiday, the local chapter joined the rest of the nation, putting on a citywide celebration.
The day-long celebration annually consists of a noonday parade, youth talent show and well attended evening banquet. Although the local celebration will not resume this year, the local NAACP branch encourages all to continue to honor King’s legacy.
“We want to wish everybody well and remember the reason why we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Timmins. “He was the spokesman for a lot of the freedoms that we have.”
In Longview, though physical events have also been canceled, those freedoms will be celebrated virtually with a church service will be streamed at noon Monday from Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Longview. The event will be broadcast on the church’s Facebook page.
The Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Longview Clergy Coalition are hosting the virtual service. The Rev. Lamar Jones said the service also will be streamed on the Facebook pages of those two organizations.
Alliance President and Parkview Baptist Church Senior Pastor LaDarian Brown said he considered the safety of those who would attend the service in the decision to hold the event virtually.
“For as long as I can remember, this service has always been highly attended,” he said. “In my personal opinion, it is not safe to have such a large gathering during a time such as this.”
City of Longview spokesman Richard Yeakley said there are no MLK Day events this year planned at city facilities.
A celebration typically is held each year at Broughton Recreation Center, and the annual parade also ends at the facility.
The Carthage Courtesy Club also decided to cancel its annual MLK Day celebration because of the pandemic.
Timmins noted if it wasn’t for King’s persistence with his quest for freedom through the nonviolent Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s, equal rights for Black Americans wouldn’t have been realized.
And although some battles have been won, unfortunately the fight for racial equality isn’t over yet, Timmins expressed.
“Look at what’s going on in this world today,” Timmins said, referring to the continued need to protest against police brutality and systemic racism.
“That lets you know we need to keep fighting and marching,” said Timmins.
“We need to keep getting in ‘good trouble,’” he said, quoting the late civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis, about getting into necessary trouble to redeem the soul of America.