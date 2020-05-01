A servant leader, who wore many hats and selflessly shared his talent, is how those who knew and loved Rev. F. F. “Jim” McCutchens, president of the Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185, remember him.
McCutchens — who was not only the NAACP president, but also Karnack ISD board vice president, a pastor, notable musician, veteran and business owner — died Thursday morning, following a heart attack. He was 79 years old.
“Jim was more than the NAACP president; he was a good friend, he was a good counselor, he was a good preacher,” said Pct. 2 Harrison County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who is also vice president of the local NAACP.
“He loved everybody, and he is truly going to be missed,” said Timmins.
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson echoed his sentiments.
“We are just crushed,” Dickson said of McCutchens’ passing. “He was an incredible supporter of the Karnack Indians.
“He loved our athletic program especially, but supported all of our programs,” she said. “He was visible, positive, and wise. Our board will not be the same.”
A top advocate for the youth, McCutchens enjoyed highlighting the athletic program as a longtime Karnack correspondent for The Marshall News Messenger, where he also contributed as one of the Fearless Forecasters, a featured group that makes predictions on high school, college and NFL games.
Gifted Musician
A self-taught harmonica player, McCutchens enjoyed sharing his love for music with any crowd — no matter the setting, large or small.
“He was an invaluable person, a kind hearted generous man and he enriched our lives with music,” said Glenda Clay, president of the Marshall Music Club where McCutchens was a longtime member and was currently serving on the Constitution and Bylaws committee. McCutchens was also was an auditor for the Texas Federation of Music Clubs.
“He truly used music as a universal language to communicate with people,” said Clay. “It didn’t matter the style of music, the genre of music, he was always willing to contribute and to lend his gifts and talents.”
Clay recalled the passion McCutchens had for the harmonica, always keeping a new tune along with the instrument in tow.
“He always had interesting music,” she said. “He even gave the members of the club harmonicas and tried to teach us how to play.”
McCutchens also passed along his gifts to young musicians, teaching them songs to perform at Marshall Music Club’s annual Young Artists Concert.
A member of the Harmonica Organization of Texas, American Harmonica Association and the Society for the Preservation of the Harmonica, McCutchens started playing the harmonica in 1986. He was popular for his special renditions of “Danny Boy”, Errol Garner’s “Misty”, Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” and the theme song of the classic TV drama, Mr. Lucky, to name a few.
McCutchens enjoyed volunteering his musical gifts at various events, whenever called upon. Whether it was playing “America the Beautiful” for Veterans Day, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” for Sabine Farms’ annual Juneteenth celebration or “Amazing Grace” at the city’s annual 9/11 Memorial Prayer Service, he left an indelible mark through his music.
“He will be greatly missed — his presence, his contribution, his support in advocacy of the arts,” Clay said.
“Everything he did, ministry translated over into it,” she said. “He led by example.”
American Legion veteran
District 1 City Commissioner Marvin Bonner, who also serves as the commander of the George A. Thompson Post No. 878 of the American Legion where McCutchens is a member, described his service as invaluable.
“He was dedicated to the work of the American Legion, being a military Army veteran,” said Bonner.
McCutchens served in the U. S. Army from 1963 to 1966, and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
“He was an active member, supportive member, and the members thought a lot of him because he had a lot of roles in Marshall that he played and he got a lot of respect from most people in Marshall,” Bonner said.
The American Legion commander also considered McCutchens a dear friend. They had a lot in common as veterans in the American Legion and also as members of the NAACP.
“He’s going to be greatly missed by me and by people that know him in Marshall that was just looking forward on seeing him on a daily basis,” said Bonner.
Timmins said McCutchens has been more like family, helping him even through tragic times.
“When my son passed, Jim didn’t leave my side,” Timmins recalled.
NAACP leader/ business owner
Regarding his contributions to the NAACP, Timmins said McCutchens stepped up from vice president to president after the March 2018 passing of then-longtime president, Mrs. Charles Wilson.
“When he took over the NAACP after losing Mrs. Wilson, Jim did a tremendous job of helping get us back on our feet — not wanting to lose light of what Mrs. Wilson had done, but it was time to move forward,” said Timmins.
“And I don’t want to lose the light from what Mr. McCutchens has done, but we have to keep moving forward,” he said. “This life is not about any of us. It’s about the blood that Jesus shed on the cross. And when we realize that, we’ll be a better people.”
That’s what McCutchens always taught as a minister in the United Methodist Church, too. He was currently the pastor of a church in Queen City, said Timmins.
Under his leadership as local NAACP president, the branch was recognized at the 81st Annual Texas State Conference in McKinney for being in compliance for the first time in about a decade.
“He wanted to make sure that we did things at the local level the way that they wanted us to do it at the national level. And so he began to put together a team of people that wanted to work, a team of volunteers that wanted to work that would help fight against the injustices of life,” said Timmins.
“He would listen to everybody’s idea. Whether he’d use it or not, you got to voice your opinion,” said Timmins. “He would always tell me: ‘Timmins, the work is not done because it’s too many injustices in this world — throughout the city of Marshall and throughout Harrison County — so the work still continues.’”
Timmins said the local leader believed that all are God’s children. Timmins plans to continue building on McCutchens’ vision as co-leader of the branch. Like the late McCutchens would say, it’s about “what we can do for the least of these,” he said.
A longtime business owner of F.F. Jim McCutchens Insurance, McCutchens looked out for his customers insuring homes, churches, and more, friends said.
A native of Summerville, Georgia, McCutchens was proud to be one of the first black athletes recruited by Coach Roy Kennedy at East Texas Baptist College. He was also proud to be a 1970 Wiley College graduate. McCutchens is survived by his wife Elmeree McCutchens. He was also a proud member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.