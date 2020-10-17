The NAACP Harrison County Branch No. 6185 has launched its first quarterly newsletter, paying tribute to the organization’s two past presidents, the late Mrs. Charles Wilson and the late Jim McCutchens.
McCutchens, who passed from a heart attack in April, had gracefully taken the helm of the organization after the March 2018 passing of Wilson, who had faithfully led the chapter for more than 55 years.
“We hope that these newsletters will go off well,” current president, Zephaniah Timmins, stated, noting that the newsletter highlights the organization’s mission and goals, and also spotlights local businesses.
This first newsletter covers Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.
“Each quarter, we would like to feature some of the groups, colleges that we have here in town,” he said.
The newsletters are also a fundraiser for the NAACP, which traditionally hosts an annual MLK banquet to raise money for operations.
“The first edition is in color, so we’re asking people to donate to the newsletter,” said Timmins. “It’s just a minimum $3 donation just to pay for the printing of the newsletter.”
“We’re asking to pick up a newsletter so you can see what we’re doing there,” he added.
Businesses are invited to advertise their business in the newsletter. The cost will be $25 per quarter to advertise a business card.
“That’s four newsletters per year, so that’s only $100,” said Timmins.
“That way people would know that you are friends of the NAACP and we are pushing for people to do business with you,” he said.
Under the section, “The President’s Desk,” Timmins outlines the goals and mission of the organization. Newsletters can be picked up at the NAACP office at 103 Young Street or by calling Zephaniah Timmins at (903) 930-7230. For more information, see the “NAACP Marshall” Facebook page.
According to its history, the NAACP nationally was organized on Feb. 12, 1909, by a group of white and black citizens who, believing that the treatment of blacks in the United States violated the Constitution, felt positive action should be taken.
The NAACP launched as a result of race riots in the summer of 1908 in Springfield, Illinois.
The organization’s program efforts today focuses on education, housing, labor and industry, legal redress, political action, veterans affairs, community coordination, youth outreach, consumer protection, economic advancement, church works, voter registration and more.
Membership helps to combat discrimination nationwide and locally.