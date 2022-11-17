Provisions for J.C. Inc. of Marshall will host its 19th annual toy giveaway on Dec. 17 this year, with the organization now opening up applications for the give away, as well as looking for sponsorships.
Provisions for J.C. Inc. is a faith-based nonprofit community based organization that provides training and education to individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance. Each year the organization provides over 400 toys to individuals in the community.
This years give away will be held at the organizations training center, from 12 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, located at 1005 N Franklin St. in Marshall.
The toy drive is also open to residents in Carthage, Hallsville, Longview, Jefferson, Linden, Waskom and Shreveport, Texas.
Community members are able to apply to participate in the program by filling out a request form, or emailing or faxing the request to the organization. The request should include the name, address, contact information, number of children, gender, ages and toy suggestions which can be sent to 903-935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com.
The organization will then contact participants to discuss availability, and pick up for the program.
For the past 19 years sponsors for the program have included Heaven’s Lilly, Inc., Macy’s, Children’s Charity, Urban Health Systems, Clinton Blade, Kenny Lilly and Ronnie Shade, M.D.
The nonprofit organization is currently also looking for any volunteers, or other businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the event, or participating in this years annual give away.