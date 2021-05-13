Marshall Against Violence and Nu-Town Revitalization Group have partnered, along with Black Men Unified Investment Group of Houston, to host an anti-bullying event Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Historical Harrison County Courthouse square.
The event will be held to “celebrate the courage and strength of SeMarion Humphrey” according to MAV President, Demetria McFarland.
“SeMarion faced an unfathomable form of bullying no kid, no one in general, should be subjected to,” she said.
The event is free and open to the public, with McFarland stating that parents are encouraged to bring their children out to the event, where they will have a safe bully-free zone.
The event is geared towards all school aged students.
“This is an opportunity for parents to have a dialogue with their children to see which end of the spectrum their child is on; are they being bullied or are they the bully,” McFarland said. “It’s so important as a society, to get to the root of the problem in regards to bullying, we need to be proactive in order to curb violence in general.”
The event will include free food and drinks for all in attendance, with Marshall High School Coach Anthony Randle grilling up hotdogs for the community.
The event will also feature stations where children can enjoy themselves, including face painting, bubbles and balloons stations, bean bag toss and more.
“This will be an opportunity for those who have experienced bullying to come and relax in a bully free zone,” McFarland said. “To those who have been the bully, we would like for them to come and talk with SeMarion, see how bullying has changed his life forever.”