Carolyn Black has been working for the Marshall Place for over 20 years, and this week she said goodbye to her friends and coworkers during her retirement party, celebrating her years of service to Marshall based businesses.
According to Marshall Place owners Kelley Bergstrom and Jerry Tate, Black has been the life blood of the business since the two purchased the property in 1996.
“She really has always been ‘the face of the mall’” Bergstrom said, “We are very sorry to see her go.”
Black said she has been working with the company since 1993, starting as a secretary and staying with the organization for years, moving her way up the ranks.
“It’s just a great company to work for,” Black said, “Its great people, and it really is a big group effort. I have great bosses, and they’ve always been good to work for.”
Though her work as property manager, Black has been responsible for the management and upkeep of the entire Marshall Place property for years. Bergstrom stated that this encapsulates everything from management of the parking lot and greenery, to management of relationships with businesses within Marshall Place and even coordinating with local organizations.
“We really don’t know what we are going to do without her, she runs the whole show,” Tate said.
The two explained that throughout the years Black has not only offered excellent service in her role as property manager, but has also worked to keep the businesses together and offer a friendly face to everyone she meets.
“We had a big construction project going on here, when we went from the Marshall Mall to the new Marshall Place, and that was a lot for them (the office personnel),” Bergstrom said, “We had jack hammering going on, and they were in there doing office work through all of that. We even moved the office space like three times, but she always worked through it with us.”
Tate even added that the two tried to convince Black she was unable to retire, to keep her with them even longer.
Black said that she is excited for retirement, so that she will be able to spend more time with her husband, children and their 18 grand children.
“They’re spread out all over the place, so it’ll be really nice to go and see them,” Black said, “But also just to take some time and enjoy life a little, to slow down.”
Tate added that the company was lucky because they were able to promote in house, with a current employee ready to take over officially for Black after her retirement.