The Republican Party of Harrison County has scheduled some candidate forums, leading up to the March 3 Primary and featuring candidates in the party’s two contested races.
“The audience will be able to submit questions to me; I’m going to moderate it,” said Lee Lester, chair of the Republican Party of Harrison County.
“I’ll ask both candidates the same questions,” he said.
The first forum is set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at Marshall High School’s auditorium between Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield and challenger Robert Bryan, a local business owner and former Department of Public Safety trooper.
The Pct. 1 candidates will debate again in a second forum to be held 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Waskom High School’s auditorium.
The third forum is set for Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Hallsville Junior High School’s auditorium, between Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin and challenger Rodney Blackwell, a local educator.
The Republican Party encourages constituents to come out and learn more about the candidates and their platforms.
“Come out and ask questions,” Lester urged.
Early voting for the March 3 Primary Election will be Feb. 18-21 and Feb. 24-28 at the following branch locations: Waskom Sub-courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center, Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Emergency Services District #9 in Elysian Fields, Wiley College Hodge Center, T.J. Taylor Community Center, and the Main Elections Office.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
The main elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., will also be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22; and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.
The 10 county-wide offices that are up for grabs in Harrison County include: sheriff, 71st District Judge, tax assessor collector, county commissioner precinct 1, county commissioner precinct 3, all four constable offices and the office of justice of the peace precinct 4.
Incumbents who are uncontested in the Republican Party Primary are: Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, Pct. 4 JP Nancy George, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall.
Republican B.J. Fletcher and Democrat George Gill will face off for the sheriff’s seat in the November General Election.
Gill is a longtime Marshall Police Department officer. Fletcher is currently the chief deputy at Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Brant Moore is uncontested in the Democratic Party Primary.