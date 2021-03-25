Marshall ISD teachers received some special deliveries recently, thanks to the efforts of local sorority members.
Zeta Phi Beta Vice President Donnya Robinson and her fellow sorority members collected hundreds of items, including snacks, waters, hand sanitizers, lotions, mints and gum and packaged them all up to deliver as gifts for Marshall ISD teachers.
“I made about 150 care packages for the teachers and delivered to them all of the Marshall ISD campuses,” Robinson said Wednesday. “It ended up being perfect timing as teachers are entering testing time now.”
The care packages were created and delivered by the Zeta Phi Beta members to show their support for local teachers during a trying time.
“Teachers work long hours, have short lunch breaks and we just felt like they needed a pick me up because they have had a rough time lately,” Robinson, a Wiley College grad said. “We just wanted to give this small gesture to let them know we are thinking about them and to let them know we care about them.”