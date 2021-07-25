Backpacks, gift cards and pencils for every single student in Marshall ISD are on tap during the annual Back-to-School Bash set for July 31.
The annual bash, which has been held by Marshall Against Violence (MAV), has been primarily taken over this year by the Nu-Town Revitalization Group (NRG), along with a host of other community organizations.
“President of MAV Demetria McFarland said it was time,” NRG Founder Tasha Williams said about the bash’s organization being passed down after 16 years. NRG, a fairly new nonprofit, will be celebrating its one year anniversary at the Back-to-School Bash as well. A ribbon cutting and cake will be served in honor of the nonprofit’s one year anniversary.
Set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the City Park, the event isn’t just your run-of-the-mill back to school bash with a number of community organizations participating including: NRG, MAV, Crossroads Baptist Church, 24SENT, Unified Trail Riders, Cypress Junior Women’s Club and “Dum Way Riders.”
“It’s great to have so many organizations come together and embrace what you are trying to accomplish,” Williams said.
The first 144 students at the bash will receive a free backpack with a hoard of school supplies. These supplies are handpicked since Marshall ISD itself is providing some of the needed supplies for all students, Williams said.
Students aren’t the only ones who are eligible to get some help this year, however. Teacher baskets will also be given away containing something for their classrooms, a $100 restaurant gift card and a $500 travel voucher.
“Without our teachers where would our kids be?” Williams said. “We appreciate them so much.”
Students are eligible to enter drawings for gift cards as well as the teachers. Those who want to enter must be a Marshall ISD teacher or student and text or email their information in advance. They also must be present at the bash to win.
For the kids, info needed includes name, grade and school and for the teachers, name, school and email address. Text information to 903-503-8718 or email nutownrevitalizationgroup@gmail.com.
There will also be free food, games, face painting, snocones and on-site giveaways, the organizer said.
Williams especially wants to thank all of those who have stepped up to help with the bash.
“It’s a great feeling to have other organizations confirm that you are doing what you are suppose to do,” Williams said. “We are pouring it right back into the community.”
A special thanks was shared for the Cypress Junior Women’s Club who made sure each student will have the required number of pencils for the upcoming school year.
“I haven’t counted, but that’s a lot of pencils,” Williams said.
Any business or organization that would like to donate to the bash is still welcome to do so, organizers said. Those interested can contact the nonprofit at 903-503-8718 or email nutownrevitalizationgroup@gmail.com.
Everyone is invited to come to the event, the organizers said.
“Come out, get what you need and have fun. Let the kids get ready for the school year,” Williams said.
Masks are recommended at the event. The City Park is located behind the hospital.