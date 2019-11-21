The Sabine extension education association in Marshall celebrated over 90 years of operation during its annual fall leader training this week.
The event was held Nov. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center and was organized by members of the Harrison, Rusk and Upshur extension education associations.
Louraiseal McDonald, the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County, said that the group has existed for over 100 years.
“We used to have a county agent go and learn how to preserve food and make curtains then come back to the women’s homes in the county and host demonstration clubs,” McDonald said.
The organization was started in the 1920s by Clara Benton Meek and was originally named the Sabine Home Demonstration Club.
McDonald explained that the original goal of the organization was to make women better homemakers, and that the work has shifted over the years, but that the organization has remained important to the community.
“We have changed because the need has changed but we are very much a staple of the community,” McDonald said.
Along with education efforts McDonald said that the group works to support other local organizations including Mission Marshall, Empty Stocking Toy Fund and Harrison County 4-H.
They host two big fundraisers every year including the Cornbread and Bean luncheon and the Chili Dog Luncheon to support these efforts.
During the celebration special guests addressed the group to express their congratulations to members.
Representative Chris Paddie was present at the event to distribute 19 flags that have been hung over the state capitol to members of the Sabine extension education association.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims also greeted attendees of the event.
“Thank you all for encouraging the younger generation, it is not just important but it’s necessary,” Sims said, “You never know which one is going to sow a great seed.”
Marshall Mayor Terri Brown was also present at the event.
Brown read the group a proclamation presented to the Sabine extension education association celebrating their over 90 years in opperation.
Commissioners presented the proclamation to the group at the Nov. 7 commissioners meeting.
McDonald wanted to thank a number of people for the hard work they put into the Sabine Education Extension Association over the years.
“Flo Jasper, the previous CEA-FCH agent, worked with ladies to help fine tune the Annual Cornbread & Bean Luncheon,” she said, “Not to mention the numerous activities she facilitated for them.”
McDonald also mentioned Blinda Humble, the previous Administrative Assistant, who she said worked closely with the members in designing their annual yearbook as well as completing any tasks group members requested.
“Today, Denise Lee, the current Administrative Assistant, provides assistance wherever needed,” McDonald said, “and Morgan Wade, Extension Intern and Wiley College student, was instrumental in designing the program for the 90th Celebration.”