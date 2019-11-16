Local navy veteran Lynn Wallace is working to publish a set of essays on historical topics that he has lived through.
Wallace is 92 years old and wrote essays covering events such as the Korean War, the Great Depression, the New Deal and many more.
“I write about important events that occurred in my life time,” Wallace said. “Often times I was not there, but I was still able to understand the impact.”
The essays are collected into a book titled “Nine Decades that Transformed America”, which Wallace said he hopes to publish in February 2020.
Most recently Wallace released an essay called the Vengeance of Midway, covering the battle of Midway, a naval battle that occurred during World War II between June 4 and June 7, 1942.
Wallace said that the timing for the essay was perfect, coinciding with the recently released movie “Midway” which came out Nov. 8.
“The movie was accurate on some fronts, but also had a number of historical ac curacies,” Wallace said.
Excerpt from essay:
The battle of Midway did for the United States what the Battle of Britain did for the British Empire. It would not be unreasonable to say that those two battles, both won with air power at the very beginning of World War Two, would be decisive for setting in motion the defeat of Japan in the Pacific and Germany in Europe.
The Battle of Midway Atoll started with brain power in a windowless basement room at the Navy’s administration building in Pearl Harbor. The men working there called it ‘the dungeon’. It was cold, with concrete floors and poor ventilation. And those confined there seldom saw or experienced the pleasures of Hawaii. There was a sign on the local door leading into the ‘dungeon’ that said: “You don’t have to be crazy to work here, but it helps.