Local singers Anne Leslie Tijerina and Deborah Gilbert recently represented Marshall in the Big Apple as part of the highly anticipated 50th anniversary commemoration of the musical, “Celebrate Life”, performed last month at Carnegie Hall.
“I like to say it was surreal,” Gilbert gushed. “I was even praying and hoping that it would become a catapult to maybe bring back this youth musical, which was originally for youth choirs, and have churches do it again. And they are.”
The musical, which details the life of Jesus Christ, was initially performed in most Southern Baptist churches back in the 70s.
“It goes through the whole life story,” said Gilbert.
Tijerina and Gilbert were amongst the nearly 200 singers and musicians who signed up to participate in the 50th anniversary performance, which was presented by True North and featured guests Ragan Courtney and Cynthia Clawson. They were joined by The True North Symphony Orchestra and chorus under the direction of conductor Tim Sharp.
The two-hour performance was preceded by The Great New York Hymn Sing, featuring Travis Cottrell and contemporary vocal trio Selah.
“We did a hymn sing first and then did the musical,” said Gilbert.
“A lot of people were there. The youngest was 7 or 8, and the oldest was 80-plus,” said Tijerina, sharing participants also traveled from abroad, including Russia, Canada and Mexico.
“’Celebrate Life’ is a fabulous musical with the theme of getting people to Christ, to understand that the truth will set you free, which was like a mainframe song. And then a lot of people will remember the communion song, which has been used a lot (titled) ‘In Remembrance of Me,’” she said.
“There were a lot of people that had been affected by this musical,” said Tijerina, sharing how it’s been a part of many youth ministries.
Gilbert said the musical became a part of her life as a 12-year-old, performing at her church in her hometown of Longview.
“I did it several times over the years. We did it a lot at my church. It was kind of an annual Easter time thing. We would do Celebrate Life,” she said.
How It Started
Gilbert, along with Tijerina, decided to sign up for the New York commemoration after seeing an invitation on Facebook. What made the moment even more special for Gilbert is the fact that her brother Bruce Greer was one of the planners and pianist.
“My brother is one of the planners of this. Actually, it was basically his idea and he presented it to the True North (organization),” said Gilbert.
“He is a pianist extraordinaire, composer, arranger, and also does a lot of musical theater,” noted Gilbert. “He directs a lot of musicals and things in the Dallas area.”
Spreading the Love of Jesus
Gilbert and Tijerina were honored to be a part of such a special event. The two flew out for the four-day trip, which was made possible through monetary donations. To mark the momentous occasion, Tijerina, who has created a local children’s sing-a-long character Anna Banana, even wore her character’s yellow overalls for the flight.
Gilbert was even more honored to participate as one of the three soloists on the program for “the Song of Mary.”
“I cried. I was Mary at the cross,” Gilbert said, sharing how emotional her solo was.
“It was fabulous,” praised Tijerina.
For the Hymn Sing, the choir performed some familiar favorites such as “I’ll Fly Away,” “The Lord’s Prayer” and “His Eye is on the Sparrow.”
“You’ve got your standards and adaptations of those,” said Tijerina. “Travis Cottrell and then Selah, which is a praise group that’s originally based out of Texas, led ‘Power in the Blood’ and had the audience sing along. It was wonderful.”
“‘Victory in Jesus’ kicked it off, and we did ‘Mighty Fortress is our God,’ which is powerful,” Tijerina said.
“’Hail, O Blessed One’ was fun,” she chuckled. “We clapped; we snapped; we did some crazy (vocal noises).”
Participants were able to get their music beforehand to practice for the big, commemorative day.
“You chose your part and we practiced and we practiced and Robin (Tijerina’s friend, who also participated) came in from Texas City. Deborah was wonderful about getting us music ahead of time,” said Tijerina. “She got us going on and all three of us were singing second soprano and catching a few high notes here and there. We loved collaborating and we were at the Sheraton and we practiced morning and afternoon all day that Friday. Then we had an in-hall backstage entrance — that’s pretty cool — to Carnegie on Saturday morning.”
Tijerina said it was a joy to help spread the love of Jesus through music at Carnegie Hall.
“We’re singing, spreading the love of Jesus through music, which is one of True North’s themes because they want to take the arts back for God,” said Tijerina.
“They pull together prominent people to be the lead so that draws other people to come,” said Tijerina. “It was fabulous. It made my heart sing deeper. It made it spiritually special, not just musically special.”
“As one of the guys said, we were singing, breathing and worshiping rare air in Carnegie Hall,” she said.
The two were also honored to perform under the direction of conductor Sharp.
“It was good to get to hear the different accents blend into a choral sound because when you talk to somebody, if they’ve had any training, they sound a little different when they’re singing. And he pulled it out of us and so quickly,” said Tijerina. “He was fabulous. And he said we responded very well as a choir that had never sung together.”
Tijerina and Gilbert said it was an enriching experience that they would definitely love to do again.
“We were blessed. We blessed other people. We blessed each other by just having a good time,” said Tijerina.
“Anybody wanting to enjoy ‘Celebrate Life’, go to You Tube,” Tijerina encouraged.
The two enjoy sharing the love of God through music. Gilbert, who obtained her bachelor’s in music from Centenary College in Shreveport and master’s in vocal performance at Loyola University in New Orleans, initially pursued to be an opera singer, but she said God had different plans that have been very fulfilling.
“What He called me to do is lead music at church. And that’s what I do every Sunday, at First Baptist here in Marshall,” she beamed.
As for Tijerina, a retired occupational therapist and president of Marshall Music Club, her love for music started at First Baptist Church as a youth. Her mentor was Ms. Graves, a female violinist, symphony viola player and former longtime vocalist and female music minister at the church.
“She (served as) interim for many people whose minister was out or in between at First Baptist and also at many of the smaller churches, but she led our children’s music ministry,” said Tijerina. “And I went to Baylor and did occupational therapy but still did my music on the side and at church and praise groups and did my gospel music.”
“Singing the songs of the faith just brings it out greater,” she said. “I mean we can hum (singer) Karen Carpenter all day long. We know it. But this is what we live for because Celebrate Life is a ‘capital L’. And they’re talking about His life — Christ — the life.”