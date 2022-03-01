Carra Lee Chochos was surrounded by friends and family on Saturday this week celebrating her 100th birthday at the Roseville Bed and Breakfast.
Chochos was born on Feb. 25, 1922 in Texas, and moved to the Marshall area with her husband John Peter Chochos in 1954.
She worked for a long time for a number of hospitals and doctor’s offices, while John served in World War II, before the couple eventually settled in the area.
“This is home, it’s been home for a long time,” Chochos said.
She said that she still lives in the home that they moved to over 60 years ago, where the couple lived and raised their children until John passed in 2003.
On Saturday around 50 friends and family members traveled from all over the country to gather at the bed and breakfast to celebrate Chochos 100th birthday together.
Chochos said, when asked what her advice would be for young people today who want to live to be 100 just as she has, to “keep it simple”.