On Aug. 18 Mary Johnson celebrated her 89th birthday, though her real birthday present came the day before when she got to celebrate the youngest of her nine children reaching the age of 50.
Born in Waskom in 1932, Johnson was one of six siblings herself. She graduated from Central High School before moving to Marshall where she has lived since, raising her family.
Johnson spent her career as a line operator for Thikol Army Ammunition Plant in Karnack, where she worked for over 25 years.
After her retirement, Johnson chose to spend her free time taking care of others by opening her home as a foster parent for over 15 years.
“She continued to show her love and devotion for children by opening up her home,” her youngest son Keith Johnson said.
Keith is one of nine children, six girls and three boys, who all celebrated their mother’s birthday with her, which Johnson said was her greatest joy.
“The reason that this family is calling this a unique celebration is because first, it’s a blessing that Mrs. Johnson is still here at the age of 89 and not only that she is here to witness all of her kids turn 50. Ironically the last child who just turned 50’s birthday is Aug. 17, the day before her own,” Keith said.
Johnson’s children include Marilyn Johnson, Winnie Winkley, Ann Samuel, Deryle Rollins, Linda Fields, Yetter Fields, Charles Johnson, Angelita Jackson and Keith Johnson. She also now has 25 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren.
“She still gets around pretty good, she still cooks for herself as well as family, and her mind is still sharp as ever,” Keith said.
The News Messenger staff would like to say a special Happy Birthday to Mrs. Johnson.