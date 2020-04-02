On March 31 Marshall Community member Virginia Wiltse finally got the call she had been waiting 17 days for, she learned that her coronavirus test results had finally been revealed. She tested negative.
For Wiltse though, it was the uncertainty of the 17 days of not knowing whether she has the virus or not that really mattered.
“I was just so angry I had not received those results back yet, I kept feeling like no one understood just how important it was,” Wiltse said.
She said her story began two weeks ago when she started to feel sick after a trip to Christus Good Shepherd in Longview for her husband’s scheduled surgery.
She presented with all of the symptoms of the virus, including shortness of breath, and went to the emergency room in Marshall twice before getting tested.
Wiltse said that hospital officials tested her for a number of possibilities, including the flu, pneumonia, and other diseases, all of which came back negative, before the test was taken for coronavirus.
When the hospital took the test and sent her home it was March 14. On that day Wiltse was told she would have her results in 48 hours.
“I was given some information on what to do and I was sent home, and told that someone would contact me within two days and I would know then for sure whether that is what it was or not,” she said.
Not only is Wiltse the primary care giver of her husband, who is suffering from stage four cancer, but she is also the only income generator in her home.
Wiltse works as a house cleaner and care giver, both jobs she had to put on hold when she got sick, while she waited to confirm she was not putting herself and her employers as risk.
Without being able to work, she stayed at home with her family, keeping separate as much as she could from her husband and daughter.
Wiltse described having personal bottles of hand sanitizer for each household member, cleaning the bathroom with bleach after each person used the space, and being sure to wear masks and gloves.
Though they were in the same house, she said she kept herself distant from her husband for two weeks, not seeing each other face to face. This was a particularly painful blow to Wiltse, since just a few weeks ago her husband received a diagnosis of six months to a year left to live.
“He has already been through the chemo and all of the chemicals and everything and he decided he didn’t want to do that again,” Wiltse said. “So I told them I was told I have six months to a year left with him and I want my time.”
After the 48 hour mark had passed, and Wiltse still had not received her test results, she said she began to call the hospital and other officials to ask for help.
WIltse said she called the coronovirus hotline, the Christus Good Shepherd Emergency Room, her primary care physician, the infection disease specialist at the hospital and even the Tyler office of the Center for Disease Control and no one was able to help her.
She explained the frustration she felt as she tried to get answers, and waiting every day to hear updated information, all while she and her family worked to adapt to keep each other safe.
“I explained to everyone my situation and how my husband was sick and that we needed to know, and I just kept hearing ‘I’m Sorry’ but no one could help me,” Wilste said.
William Knous, a communications official with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, said that the facility is currently determining patient’s priority level for testing based on the CDC’s recommended guidelines. If a patient meets the criteria for testing, Knous said that the sample is collected and transported to the appropriate reference lab.
“We work with a variety of lab partners, as we continue to seek the most efficient and rapid process to serve our patients. We are optimistic that as testing capacity increases nationwide, health care providers will be able to consider testing for a wider group of patients,” Knous said.
Based on the CDC priority guidelines, Wiltse is a priority two patient, which is only second to those who are currently hospitalized.
According to the CDC Priority Two criteria are:
■ Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms
■ Patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms
■ Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
■ First responders with symptoms
Knous said that the hospital is continuing traditional methods of standard process of screening patients at clinical points of access for relevant travel history and other information, just as they do for any infectious disease.
He said that the hospital also provides instructions to each person treated, including patients who will be tested for COVID-19. These instructions are appropriate to the patient’s diagnosis and risk factors and include the methods and through which they would be contacted with results.
Those persons under investigation (PUIs) are asked to remain at home and self-isolate. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are instructed to follow the following CDC guidelines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
According to the Texas Medical Association 3,997 cases and 58 deaths from the virus have been confirmed in Texas thus far.
Governor Greg Abbott expressed concern over Texas’s ability to process the rising number of COVID-19 tests last week, stating that many Texans are experiencing a delay of two weeks or more.
The Marshall City Commission also addressed this issue during their virtual meeting Wednesday, where City Manager Mark Rohr stated that coronavirus tests have been taking up to two weeks for Marshall citizens.
He stated that the topic was a planned point of discussion for the next meeting of the emergency management team, which is composed of officials from the from the City of Marshall, Harrison County, Christus Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall and the Marshall – Harrison County Health District.
Knous said that the hospital encourages the community to follow the CDC’s guidelines regarding prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu:
■ Washing your hands well before eating, drinking or touching your face;
■ getting your annual flu shot; and
■ getting a pneumonia vaccine if you have not already and are above the age of 65 or have diabetes or other illnesses that affect your heart or lungs.
Knous said the hospital advises anyone who may be ill with fever and cough or shortness of breath and have had travel to any region that has known community spread of COVID-19 or if you have any of the above symptoms and exposure to a person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to call their provider or call 1-800-458-4559 to be connected to our Christus COVID Hotline.