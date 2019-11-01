Kids, masquerading as pirates, ghouls and goblins, flocked up and down the streets of Marshall on Halloween night. One home drew them more than any other ... the “haunted” home on Rebel Lane.
For Mark Thomas, Halloween is his holiday. He starts working on his Halloween decor in August complete with two full-size real coffins and a graveyard full of eerie and spooky skeletons. When a tree was struck by lightning and died, the family decided to incorporate it into their decor.
As trick and treaters flocked to the street, many joyfully bounded up to the house to get the “good stuff” as one young goblin said, otherwise known as chocolate candy. Shortly after arriving at Thomas, who hands out candy himself, a scare occurs as a human sits up in the coffin.
Laughing, Thomas exclaimed, “It gets them every time.”
When the sun comes up on November 1, the yard is transformed back into its plain self as the Halloween decor is put away. The memories, however, stay with Thomas and the trick-or-treaters for the whole year.