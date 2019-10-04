The Marshall Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host its Annual Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lions Community Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The focus of the Health Fair is “mind, body & spirit: Physical Health, Emotional Health, and Social Health”. It is important that area residents know what resources are available in the community to help them live happy, healthy and secure lives.
The Marshall Police Department, the Department of State Health Services, ETBU’s Nursing Department, Harrison Extension Service, area healthcare organizations, Greek and other not-for-profit groups will disseminate information about health issues, nutrition, financial issues and social issues that impact local residents. Confidential HIV and Syphilis Screenings will be provided.
Pilates on the Square will facilitate interactive physical activities. Visitors will see how much fun achieving physical fitness goals can be. Lots and lots of prizes will be given throughout the day to include Fire Extinguisher in recognition of Fire Prevention Awareness Month.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a not-for-profit charitable Greek organization dedicated to public service, according to Marshall Alumnae Chapter President Marilyn Richardson.
“We look forward to the public coming out to have a good time; to increase their awareness of health factors that affect them; to find out about the resources available to them in the community. We’re hoping the Marshall Community will join us Saturday, October 5,” organizers said.