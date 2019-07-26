The family of drowning victim Ketrevion “Trey” Carter is teaming up with Marshall Against Violence to host a balloon release Saturday in memory of the 16-year-old Marshall High School student who drowned last Friday in the pool of a Stephenville apartment complex.
The balloon release is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at 1310 Norwood St. in Marshall. Donations will also be collected at that time to assist the family with burial costs.
“In regards to the final expenses for his home-going service, we’re asking people to come out and not only support the family, but support them financially as well,” said Demetria McFarland, president of MAV.
“Every little bit helps,” she said.
Funeral arrangements are currently pending under the direction of People’s Funeral Home, but the family is hoping to set it for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Marshall Convention Center.
“Mrs. Carter (the victim’s mother) stated that they released the body to People’s Funeral Home, so we’re just asking people to help relieve that stress that they’re experiencing right now in regard to finances,” McFarland said. “And that’s one less thing that Mrs. Carter and the family will have to concern themselves with as they prepare their final goodbyes for her baby.”
McFarland said a GoFundMe page has also been setup at gofundme.com/mav-up-for-keytrevion-carter. One hundred percent of all donations will go to his mother, Karla Daniels Carter, to assist with funeral costs.
“We are asking people to donate and to share the go fund me link on their Facebook page,” said McFarland. “We want to make sure his final expenses are taken care of and that there’s no burden left on his parents.”
Trey, son of Delvine and Karla Daniels Carter, was about to enter his sophomore year at Marshall High School as an offensive lineman for the Mavericks.
He was in Stephenville visiting his older brother, a junior in college, for the summer when the incident occurred.
“It just was a (freak) accident and I believe that in my heart,” Trey’s mother said Thursday, sharing her son wasn’t a swimmer, but loved water.
It’s been hard losing her baby boy just two days after celebrating her own birthday; but it’s the mother’s faith that has given her strength during this critical time.
“When I went and saw my baby, I told the Lord, you gave him to me and now I’m giving him back. And that’s the only reason why I am not in Rusk (mental hospital) somewhere,” the mother said.
“I know that Man personally,” she said of her faith in God.
The family prayed all the way as they journeyed to Stephenville to be by both her boys’ sides.
“When we left, I prayed the whole while,” Trey’s grandmother, Helen Anderson Arnette, said.
According to a Facebook post by the Stephenville Police Department, officers received a call at 8:33 p.m. Friday, July 19, regarding a male teen found unresponsive in the pool of the Oak Tree West apartment complex.
Police said bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving-efforts before transporting Trey to Texas Health Resources Stephenville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.
“All evidence at this time indicates that this is an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected,” the police department said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during tragic time.”
Ketrevion’s mother said she’s thankful to both the Stephenville community, including Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos, and to the Marshall community, including the Maverick football coaches and MISD teachers, for the love and support they’ve shown to her family in their time of bereavement.
“Everybody has shown me a lot of love,” the mother said, sharing how some of Trey’s close friends have even had red and black shirts made for the balloon release in honor of his favorite colors.
“It just feels good that all the kids and adults have come together to do something for me and my family,” she said. “I didn’t know my baby was loved like this, but I see,” she said.
McFarland, who remembers him during his Sam Houston Middle School days, recalled him being a sweet kid.
“When I was a parent at Sam Houston, he was one of our Sam Houston babies. He stood out because he was tall, big, stocky — even at the age he was over at Sam Houston,” she fondly reminisced. “He was such a sweet kid. He truly was what I consider a gentle giant — a sweet kid with a heart as good as gold.
“It just really crushed my heart to know (of the tragedy),” said McFarland. “My heart goes out to the family. This is something you wouldn’t want any mother to go through something like this.”
“Like she said, to lose her baby two days after her birthday … that’s something that unfortunately she’ll remember for the rest of her life anyway,” said McFarland. “But then her birthday will never be the same. We’re just asking people to continue to keep her and her family lifted up to the Lord in prayer.”
Sharing some memories of Trey, Carter noted her son played in the band, was in FFA and was looking forward to being in welding class this year with his steel-toe boots.
McFarland encourages all, including his former teachers, to show their support on Saturday at the balloon release as the mother honors her son’s memory.
“We know that they’re expressing their love towards her, but we’re asking people to come out and show their love by bringing a monetary donation and that way she can lay him to rest the way she wants to do it,” said McFarland. “I’m just asking that all the teachers that had Trey Carter, y’all come on out.”