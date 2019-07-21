HARLETON — The Harleton Community Center received a well-appreciated facelift recently, thanks to Hallsville Boy Scout Troop No. 302 member Robert Marquez II, who led the charge in painting the entire exterior as part of his Eagle Scout project.
“I decided to beautify Harleton because this town was missing a little bit of color,” said Marquez, who is actually a Harleton resident.
“I saw this place was getting a little bit rundown from how much it’s been used (overtime),” he said. “So what I did was I thought it out and I talked with Jay Ebarb, the Harrison County commissioner, and I got what I needed to know from him and I set the plan; and my plan was to paint the community center.”
Marquez and his team spent two days putting a fresh coat of semi-gloss light gray paint on the building. The Eagle Scout said it was rewarding to know he was doing something good for the community he lives in.
“It’s a great feeling to see people walk by and see them have that smile, because I work down at the Family Dollar and I see people walk in and talk about the building,” he said. Thus, “it’s a great feeling (to beautify the place).”
The 18-year-old returned to the newly-painted facility recently to be awarded his Eagle Scout badge and celebrate the completion of his project. His parents, along with family and friends, surrounded him as Scout leaders honored him.
Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb, who represents the area, also participated in the ceremony, presenting Marquez with a plaque from him and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
Ebarb also gave Marquez a certificate signed by Gov. Gregg Abbott in recognition of Marquez’s attainment of his Eagle Scout ranking.
“I’m (glad) that we were able to work with him and help him do a project that benefitted the residents in Harleton and the county also,” said Ebarb. “It gave our maintenance people the opportunity to concentrate on some other stuff and he did some much-needed painting out here.
“We were tickled when he picked this project,” the commissioner said. “He raised the funds to do it, so it was done at no cost to the county or the taxpayers. They did a super job.
“We’re just glad that he came forward and asked and we worked with him to get it where he could get it done and get his Eagle Scout rank.”
Marquez’s Scout master, Michael Schochler, praised the Eagle Scout for his determination.
“That’s what most of them need is determination,” he said. “Giving back to the community, that’s what it’s all about. We’re a working troop. They’re always working on service hours and service projects and giving back to the community.”
The Eagle Scout badge is the highest honor that a Boy Scout may achieve. Boy Scouts must have a minimum of 21 merit badges to earn it.
“The Eagle rank represents proficiency in all scouting skills and is attained by only about 2% of young men in scouting,” assistant Scout master James Boyd Sr. said during the ceremony. “It also represents years of hard work, extreme character, persistence; and more important, it is indicative of what lies in the future as a Scout.
“Eagle rank testifies that Scouts have an understanding of the community and his nation and willingness to become involved. Not only does this badge signify his hard work, it also signifies certain obligations on his part.”
As Marquez took his Eagle Scout oath, Schochler implored him to remember the Eagle Scout obligations of honor, loyalty, courage, responsibility and service.
“The Eagle always indicates that you are now an elite member of an esteemed group of world citizens,” Schochler told him. “Our sincere hope (is) that you may always wear your Eagle Scout with dignity and pride.”
Marquez, who began his Boy Scout journey at 7 years old, said the organization is an amazing group to join.
“There’s so much you can do,” he said, sharing how he loved welding at Boy Scouts camp and hopes to go into that profession. “There is welding and rock climbing (at camp). There is almost everything you can think of, from astronomy, geocaching, geometry … they have a whole wide variety of everything for everybody.
“And the Eagle Scouts goal will also be a very good important part of history that you’ll have,” he added. “It can help to join in the military or with any other jobs in the future. It was a goal for me to be an Eagle Scout.”