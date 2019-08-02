The bench trial of a man accused of the Oct. 23, 2017 aggravated robbery of the Food Fast convenience store at 503 East End Blvd. S. in Marshall was cancelled this week after the case was dismissed in the “interest of justice,” court documents show.
The motion to dismiss the case against the defendant, 25-year-old D’Andre Torrez Dunn, was filed July 29, by Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain. It was the same day the bench trial was set to begin in the 71st Judicial District Courtroom. Dunn was facing 2 to 20 years in prison, if convicted.
When asked about the specifics of the dismissal, McCain explained Thursday that the case crumbled due to the lack of a credible witness, a flawed indictment and other issues.
“That was a case that I had inherited. It occurred back in the latter part of 2017, some 15 months before I took office,” he told the News Messenger.
Although he’s had success in trying aggravated robbery cases and getting stiff sentences on them before, the DA said such cases can be difficult to prove.
“The nature of which they go about the crime makes it difficult,” he said.
In this case, for instance, the suspect was wearing all dark clothing, including a hoodie that masked his head and face. The suspect also wore a bandana over his nose and mouth.
“He does a pretty good job with concealing himself,” said McCain.
McCain said Dunn ended up being named the suspect in the case after Marshall Police Department released a surveillance video, seeking the public’s help in identifying the robber.
“During the course of that investigation and after the Crimestopper video was released, a witness came forward in the case, who the Marshall Police Department thought to be a very credible witness; and that was his own mother, who said that: ‘This is my son,’” McCain said. “And she identified him by the approximate three-inch slit in the mask that he was wearing.
“So that’s where the case took off from,” the DA said. “That’s one of the things that led to the warrant. And so on its face, it appeared to be a relatively good case.”
In an effort to make it an even stronger case, the DA hired an expert to analyze the audio taken from footage of the robbery in order to prove that it was Dunn’s voice.
“There was some audio from the robbery that I sent to an expert to have analyzed. That expert came back at a very low percentage probability that that was the defendant,” said McCain. “The comparison was done based on the video from the store and telephone calls made from the jail. And it was only 1% above the threshold, so that made it difficult.”
Prosecutors also ran into a problem with the defendant’s mother, Kristi Moore, the primary witness, after filing a bench warrant to bring her to Harrison County from a Dallas prison where she’s serving time for theft out of Denton County.
“We later benched the mother back, who is now a convicted felon, to testify,” McCain said. “And that always presents problems in and of itself to have a convicted felon on the stand.
“And when she gets back here, she has now recanted and says that after she gave the statement there’s another individual that a friend pointed her out to who said that that guy actually is the one who looks like the one who robbed the store; and that’s what she’s going to testify to. So, we started running into a lot of problems.”
Additionally, the defendant now has some very prominent tattoos on his hands, which wasn’t the case with the robber, McCain indicated.
“There are not tattoos on the hands of the suspect robber,” the DA pointed out. “There were arguments that could’ve been made for that or around that; but that coupled with the recantation of the story, coupled with the low probability of our expert — this is an expert that we paid, who is on our side — and all those things, coupled with the fact that right before trial it turned out the indictment in the case was fatally flawed …
“(It) could not be overcome,” he said of the issues.
Thus, at that point, the defendant had already spent a significant time in the county jail, awaiting trial since his October 2017 arrest. Hence, in the interest of justice, the state moved to dismiss the case and release Dunn into the custody of the Harris County Jail where another case is pending.
“Harris County does have a hold on him for deferred probation on aggravated robbery down there,” said McCain.
“I would say it wouldn’t be justice probably to continue to hold him in our jail while we fix that indictment, knowing that we already had all the other problems to overcome, and so he was released to Harris County where they will have a hearing on his revocation down there,” said McCain.
“I’m very unhappy about it,” the DA said of how issues transpired in the case.
“The case, in my opinion, should’ve been tried a long time ago, but it wasn’t, so I was left with it and tried to make the most of a very difficult case; but the more we looked at it, it didn’t get any stronger,” he said.
According to a news release issued by Marshall Police Department at the time of the incident, a man, later identified as Dunn, entered the Food Fast convenience store in the 500 block of East End Blvd. South at about 10 p.m. Oct. 23, 2017.
The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the store clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. Following a tip, a warrant was issued for Dunn, of Marshall, charging him with one count of aggravated robbery.
He was arrested Oct. 30, 2017, in Longview by the Longview Police Department.