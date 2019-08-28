Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), an AEP company, presented Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center — Marshall with a grant of $41,297 to be used for health care equipment Tuesday in the hospital’s main lobby.
“On behalf of Christus Good Shepherd — Marshall, we are thankful to SWEPCO and the AEP Foundation for their support in our efforts to continue caring for our communities,” said Brett Kinman, administrator at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center — Marshall. “For more than 180 years combined across Longview and Marshall, we have placed our patients at the center of all that we do.”
The funds will be used for the purchase of medical equipment, including: a stress test machine and PICC equipment for Sonosite. The new equipment will expand local access to specialty care, as well as improve the care provided to patients.
The new stress test machine will send the results electronically, which will allow the cardiologist, who may be in Longview, to read the results remotely. This means more patients living in Marshall will be able to receive cardiology care — locally instead of having to travel.
The Sonosite equipment will allow patients to receive more care at the bedside, instead of requiring patients to leave their room for an x-ray. This will not only improve patients’ experience in the hospital but will also reduce patients’ exposure to x-ray.
The purchase of this equipment is in line with the AEP Foundations’ focus on improving lives and supporting health care in the communities it serves. Christus Good Shepherd Health System hospitals continue to meet an ever-increasing demand for medical services in the face of rising costs, declining reimbursement and a significant uninsured population.
“The support of AEP Foundation will help tremendously by allowing us to purchase additional medical equipment and continue to provide quality, technologically advanced care for the communities we both serve,” said Kinman.