A small, rural Harrison County congregation, who challenged Centerpoint-Entex’s request to the Railroad Commission to abandon natural gas service to 11 residents and two churches, has proved victorious as the natural gas giant recently withdrew its plans to discontinue service.
“I talked with an area representative and he expects that Centerpoint will have completed the running of new natural gas access lines for all customers affected by the proposal by December,” said Earnol Brewster, a resident and trustee at the protesting church, Canaan Baptist.
The church, with Brewster leading the protest, has been on a journey, fighting against the abandonment ever since Centerpoint filed its application on Nov. 8, 2018.
In an effort to maintain natural gas service in their community, Brewster launched an online change.org petition on behalf of Canaan and affected customers, back in November 2018, urging officials with the Railroad Commission to reject Centerpoint’s application to abandon service.
He also filed an official protest on Nov. 26, 2018, on behalf of the congregation as well as his own household in response to Centerpoint’s request.
The protest gained success back in April as the Railroad Commission of Texas Hearings Division sided with Brewster, issuing its proposal for decision, along with a proposed final order, announcing the administrative law judge and technical examiners’ recommendation to deny Centerpoint’s application.
And while Centerpoint initially filed for a delay to appeal the ruling, they ended up this past Friday yielding to the decision, instead, by filing a notice of withdrawal from their abandonment request.
“CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (“CenterPoint” or the “Company”) is no longer seeking to permanently discontinue natural gas service to any residential or commercial customers affected by this docket,” the notice of withdrawal, which was filed on July 19, stated.
“All the affected customers will continue to be natural gas customers of the company,” the notice stated. “Accordingly, Centerpoint hereby withdraws its application to abandon natural gas service to residential and commercial customers in Harrison County, Texas filed on Nov. 8, 2018.”
The decision was music to Brewster’s ears as he sang God’s praises.
“They’re going to run new lines,” Brewster said a Centerpoint representative told him. “Not only for the Canaan community, but St. John Baptist Church and Blocker Road and Five Notch area as well.”
Thus, “We ought to be good. All affected customers should be taken care of,” said Brewster. “So, it’s a blessing.”
The customer said he just hopes Centerpoint plays fair going forward, and not sneak in any extra costs associated with running new lines.
“So far, so good,” he said. “I (just) hope they don’t try to penalize us with extra costs, but we’ll see.”
From his understanding, there shouldn’t be any costs associated with the process.
“They may have to run new lines or move meters to another side, but everything should be covered,” said Brewster. “We received a letter. It implies that they are going to take care of that. I hope they stick to that.”
BACKGROUND
Centerpoint’s request to abandon natural gas service to the 11 residential customers and two commercial customers — Canaan and St. John Baptist Church — was driven by a possibility that the type of gas it receives from its supplier may change and become unsuitable for Centerpoint’s customers if its current supplier, Gulf South Pipeline Co., sells its interstate facilities to a new owner, Tristate NLA LLC.
Gulf South had already received conditional approval at the federal level from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for an abandonment by sale to Tristate, subject to Gulf South first arranging for continuity of service for Centerpoint’s affected customers in Texas.
To make Gulf South’s facilities suitable for transfer to Tristate by sale, Centerpoint, Gulf South and Tristate decided — and represented to FERC — that continuity of service for these 13 Texas customers would be accomplished by converting them from natural gas to propane.
During the Railroad Commission’s Feb. 15 hearing, prompted by Brewster’s protest, Centerpoint argued that abandonment for the impacted customers is appropriate because the quality of gas transported to these customers will change and become unsuitable for residential and commercial consumption, should the PSA transaction become final and Tristate take ownership of the facilities; and because the estimated cost of $1,002,300 to connect these 13 customers to nearby Centerpoint facilities to continue serving them is too high.
Brewster, representing his wife, Regina Washington, and his church, Canaan, informed that most of the people in the community have space heaters, HVACs or installed units. He shared that their main concern was the potential danger of propane.
Brewster also expressed that he finds it disturbing that Centerpoint seems to have targeted a primarily minority and economically disadvantaged community.
In rebuttal, Centerpoint contended that propane is the lowest-cost alternative energy source available to these customers and that the type of gas Tristate intends to transport through these pipelines would be unsafe to serve them.
Taking all into consideration, the administrative law judge and technical examiners determined that the proposed abandonment is not reasonable or necessary, and not in the public interest.