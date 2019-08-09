The city of Marshall has begun installing 100 Kamstrup flowIQ® 2250 electronic water meters in various locations throughout the city as part of a three-to-six-month pilot program to help the city determine if moving to electronic water meters is more feasible than the current water meters used by the city.
The flowIQ® 2250 is a hermetically (air-tight) sealed water meter intended for measurement of cold water consumption in residential, multi-unit buildings and commercial applications and is a smart water meter based on the latest ultrasonic technology.
The meter has no moving parts and maintains pinpoint accuracy throughout its lifetime.
Currently, city water meters are measured by staff members who must physically read each meter, which can be both time consuming and strenuous.
The electronic meters come with integrated communication that allows for safe and easy remote reading without any add-on devices, allowing staff members to read meters more quickly and efficiently.
The electronic meters will also avoid time-consuming follow-ups on missing or incorrect readings, allowing the city to spend its resources on more value-creating customer service.
With the accurate, and more readily available data from the flowIQ® 2250, water billing staff members will be well prepared to handle customer inquiries, and can give end-users access to detailed information about their own consumption.
“Many cities our size are moving to electronic water meters because they are more accurate than mechanical ones and also cut down on staff reading times, creating a more efficient process,” said water billing manager Delois Thompson. “We are excited about this pilot program and we think it will provide us with the necessary data we need to make an informed decision on whether or not to permanently move to these electronic water meters.”
In addition, the meters are equipped with intelligent alarms that detect leaks and bursts or other irregularities such as tampering attempts or reverse flows quickly and effectively. This limits water loss as well as any collateral damage.
The flowIQ® 2250 also enables workers to monitor both the ambient temperature as well as the temperature of the water. This forewarns of any risks of bursts due to frost damages or changes in the water quality.
After evaluating data and quality assurance information from the three-to-six-month testing period, the city will make a determination on whether to proceed or not with a complete installation of electronic water meters across the city.